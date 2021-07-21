JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand T20 Match - July 21st, 2021

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on the Bokaro Blasters in the 10th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers started their Jharkhand T20 campaign with a splendid four-wicket win over the Singhbhum Strikers via the Duckworth-Lewis method. They followed it up with another solid victory against the Dumka Daredevils, beating them by 30 runs. However, Jamshedpur's winning streak came to an end at the hands of Dhanbad Dynamos in their last outing. They will be aiming to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Much like the Jamshedpur Jugglers, the Bokaro Blasters also won their first two Jharkhand T20 matches, beating Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos. However, they too suffered a defeat in their third outing against the Singhbhum Strikers. Bokaro will also be keen to bounce back soon, starting with a win over Jamshedpur at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Bokaro Blasters

Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Umang Sethi, Shresth Sagar (wk), Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad (c), Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet

Bokaro Blasters

Vikash Visual (c), Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (wk), Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Mahboob Sheikh

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters, 10th Match, Jharkhand T20

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 21st July, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has greatly favored the bowlers in the Jharkhand T20. Run-scoring won't be easy on this surface. While the track is expected to help the pacers, the spinners should come into play as the match progresses, with the pitch expected to slow down.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JAM vs BOK)

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Tips - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, A Kumar, V Kumar, V Vishal, K Kushagra, V Singh, A S Surwar, V Singh, J Singh, P Kumar, A Kumar

Captain: Vishal Singh. Vice-captain: Vikash Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sagar, A Kumar, V Kumar, V Vishal, K Kushagra, V Singh, A S Surwar, V Singh, J Singh, P Kumar, A Kumar

Captain: A Kumar. Vice-captain: S Sagar

Edited by Samya Majumdar