JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The 6IXTY, Match 2

Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) will take on the Barbados Royals (BR) in the sixth match of The 6IXTY at Warner Park in Basseterre on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JAM vs BR Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 55 runs in their tournament opener. The Barbados Royals also managed to win their first game, getting the better of the Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets.

JAM vs BR Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of The 6IXTY will be played on August 27 at Warner Park in Basseterre. The match is set to take place at 3:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs BR, The 6IXTY, Match 6

Date and Time: 27th August, 2022, 3:00 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

JAM vs BR Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is a sporting one. While the pacers may not find much help with the new ball, the spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. Two of the three matches played at the venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 3 matches at the venue (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 109

Average second innings score: 89

JAM vs BR Form Guide

Jamaica Tallawahs: W

Barbados Royals: W

JAM vs BR probable playing 11s for today’s match

JAM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

JAM Probable Playing 11

Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Fabian Allen, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Ashmead Nedd.

BR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BR Probable Playing 11

Devon Thomas (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Kyle Mayers, Corbin Bosch, Justin Greaves, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Ramon Simmonds.

JAM vs BR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kennar Lewis (1 match, 3 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Lewis is a reliable batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. Although Lewis scored only three runs in the last match, he will look to contribute well in Saturday's game.

Top Batter pick

Rovman Powell (1 match, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 246.15)

Powell played a quick-fire 32-run knock at a strike rate of 246.15 in the last match. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Saturday.

Top All-rounder pick

Corbin Bosch (1 match, 42 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 182.60 and Economy Rate: 6.54)

Bosch was adjudged the Man of the Match in the last match for his brilliant all-round performance. He scored 42 runs while also scalping one valuable wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Migael Pretorius (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.75)

Pretorius will lead Tallawah's bowling attack in Saturday's match. He struck two wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in the last match.

JAM vs BR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahkeem Cornwall

Cornwall should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team in Saturday's game. Although he failed to contribute with the bat, he managed to pick up a wicket in the last match.

Fabian Allen

Allen scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 250.00 in the last match. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JAM vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Corbin Bosch 42 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Migael Pretorius 2 wickets in 1 match Fabian Allen 45 runs in 1 match Rovman Powell 32 runs in 1 match Raymon Reifer 38 runs in 1 match

JAM vs BR match expert tips

Fabian Allen could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the JAM vs BR game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo

Batters: Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Corbin Bosch, Fabian Allen (vc)

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Migael Pretorius

JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas, Amir Jangoo

Batters: Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Corbin Bosch (vc), Fabian Allen (c), Jamie Merchant

Bowlers: Chris Green, Hayden Walsh, Migael Pretorius

