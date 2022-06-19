JAM vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 8

The Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) will take on the Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in the eighth match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Dhanbad Dynamos lost their match to the Bokaro Blasters by six wickets. Jamshedpur Jugglers lost their last match to the Dumka Daredevils by 10 wickets.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Dhanbad Dynamos is expected to win the match.

JAM vs DHA Probable Playing XI

JAM Playing XI

Rahul Prasad (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Mayank Pal, Ashish Kumar Choubey, Nishikant Kumar, Vishal Prasad

DHA Playing XI

Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Rahil Khan, Amit Gupta, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhury, Amit Kumar-II, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwary

Match Details

JAM vs DHA, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

JAM vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kumar, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 14 runs in the last match against the Dumka Daredevils.

Batters

V Vishal and K Suraj are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. H Namdev is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty and R Singh are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Tiwary and R Ranjan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction team

Y Kumar (DHA)

R Singh (JAM)

S Chakraborty (JAM)

JAM vs DHA: Important stats for Dream11 team

Y Kumar - Three runs and one wicket

K Suraj - 67 runs

R Singh - 25 runs and three wickets

JAM vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Kumar, W Beng, H Namdev, V Vishal, K Suraj, S Chakraborty, R Singh, Y Kumar, V Tiwary, P Ranjan, R Kumar

Captain: Y Kumar Vice Captain: S Chakraborty

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Kumar, H Namdev, V Vishal, K Suraj, S Chakraborty, K Ankit, R Singh, Y Kumar, V Tiwary, P Ranjan, R Kumar

Captain: Y Kumar Vice Captain: R Singh

