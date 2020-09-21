JAM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 21st, 2020

Jamshedpur Jugglers go up against Dhanbad Dynamos in the first game of the Jharkhand T20 League today at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Jamshedpur Jugglers have a bad run in the league so far, having lost all four of their games played so far, and they will be looking to change their fortunes in their upcoming game against the Dynamos.

The Dhanbad Dynamos, on the other hand, have four points after winning two games and losing the other two. The Dynamos' balance in both the batting and bowling units will see them enter this clash as the favourites to pick up a win.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh and Sankat Tripathi.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos

Date: 21st September at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

This track at the JSCA Complex has proved to be a good batting pitch, but totals over 150 have been easily defended. With some swing and pace on offer for the pacers, the batsmen will need to get their eye in before going for their shots.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Siddiqui, S Sagar, V Kumar, S Setu, A Hooda, A S Surwar, S Raj, A Yadav, J Prakash Yadav, J Singh and S Singh-Sr.

Captain: J Prakash Yadav Vice-Captain: S Raj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, P Singh, V Kumar, R Khan, A Hooda, V Singh, S Raj, A Yadav, J Prakash Yadav, J Singh and S Singh-Sr.

Captain: J Singh Vice-Captain: S Raj