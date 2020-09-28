JAM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 28th, 2020

Dhanbad Dynamos go up against Jamshedpur Jugglers in the 27th match of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League. Both teams have had contrasting results so far with Dynamos winning six out of their nine matches, and the Jugglers winning just two out of their eight games.

Dynamos won their previous outing, defeating the Daredevils by 13 runs, while the Jugglers went down by five runs to the same opponent. When these two teams locked horns a few days ago, Dynamos won the match by eight wickets.

Squad to choose from

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh, Sankat Tripathi.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

Date: 28th September at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

This track at JSCA International Stadium Complex will assist the batters more, and there will be something for the pacers only early in the innings. As the pitch tends to get slower, most of the teams have preferred batting first at the venue. A total in the range of 140-150 can prove to be a tricky target to chase.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Siddiqui, S Setu, S Sagar, R Khan, V Kumar, S Raj, V Singh, A Yadav, J Prakash Yadav, S Singh-Sr, J Singh

Captain: N Siddiqui Vice-captain: S Raj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Siddiqui, S Setu, S Verma, V Kumar, S Raj, V Singh, R Prasad, A Singh Surwar, A Yadav, J Prakash Yadav, S Singh-Sr

Captain: N Siddiqui Vice-captain: A Singh Surwar