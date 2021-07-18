JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 19th, 2021

The Jamshedpur Jugglers are set to face the Dumka Daredevils in the sixth match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

The Jugglers beat the Singhbhum Strikers in their opening game of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. Meanwhile, the Daredevils also won their first game of the season against the Dhanbad Dynamos. Both teams are high on confidence and will look to remain unbeaten in the early stages of the tournament.

We take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming Jharkhand T20 League 2021 clash.

#3 Vishal Singh

Right-handed batsman Vishal Singh top-scored for the Jugglers in their opening game of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. He scored 63 runs off 55 balls batting at number three. His innings comprised of six fours and three sixes.

#2 Vivekanand Tiwary

Daredevils’ pacer Vivekanand Tiwary picked up three wickets in his team’s first game of the season against Dynamos. He had figures of 3/30 from four overs at an economy of 7.5. The right-arm pacer has been consistent with the ball and is poised to have a strong tournament.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the previous edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. Tiwary picked up 20 wickets in that season at an economy of just 6.54.

#1 Mohit Kumar

JSCA international stadium will host this Jharkhand T20 league game

Right-handed batsman Mohit Kumar scored an unbeaten 53 for the Daredevils in their first game of the season. His innings came off just 38 deliveries and included six boundaries and three maximums. It was a brisk knock as he played at a strike-rate of 139.5.

Kumar was the second-highest run-scorer for his side in the previous edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. He mustered 251 runs in 12 innings and was also the fourth-highest run-scorer of the season overall. Mohit Kumar will aim to repeat his performance from the last edition this time around as well.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee