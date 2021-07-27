JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Jharkhand T20, Match 21

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on the Dumka Daredevils in the 21st match of Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers have won four out of their six Jharkhand T20 matches and are currently placed in second spot in the points table. They defeated the Singhbhum Strikers by eight wickets in their last match. Dumka Daredevils, on the other hand, have won just two out of their six matches and are currently placed in the penultimate spot in the Jharkhand T20 points table. They lost their last match to Dhanbad Dynamos by eight wickets.

JAM vs DUM Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM XI

Rahul Prasad (C), Vivek Kumar, Shresth Sagar (WK), Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Amit Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rajandeep Singh, Ashish Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Tannay Khandelwal.

DUM XI

Sonu Singh (C), Ram Roshan Saran, Bhanu Anand (WK), Arnav Sinha, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Amit Gupta, Vivekanand Tiwary, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar.

Match Details

JAM vs DUM, Match 21

Date and Time: 27th July 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium has greatly favored the bowlers in the Jharkhand T20. Chasing must be a preferred option at this venue as the last four matches played on this ground were won by the chasing teams.

Today’s JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Bhanu Anand - He has scored 201 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 181.08 in six matches. Anand is also the leading run-scorer for the Dumka Daredevils in the Jharkhand T20 this season.

Batsmen

Arnav Sinha - He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Dumka Daredevils this season, scoring 95 runs at a strike rate of close to 88 in his five outings.

Vivek Kumar - He has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 127.11 in just five matches this season. Kumar can prove to be a great utility pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Atul Surwar - He has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 160.87 while also picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.28 this season.

Mohit Kumar - The all-rounder has scored 177 runs and also picked up a wicket in the six Jharkhand T20 matches he has played this season.

Bowlers

Ashish Kumar - He has been the leading wicket-taker for the Jamshedpur Jugglers in the Jharkhand T20 this season, picking up six scalps at an economy rate of just 5.94 in six matches.

Vivekanand Tiwary - He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.90 in five matches this season. Tiwary's ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

Bhanu Anand (DUM) - 446 points

Mohit Kumar (DUM) - 352 points

Vishal Singh (JAM) - 324 points

Atul Surwar (JAM) - 301 points

Vivekanand Tiwary (DUM) - 285 points

Important Stats for JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

Vishal Singh: 174 runs in 6 matches; SR - 124.28

Bhanu Anand: 201 runs in 6 matches; SR - 181.08

Ashish Kumar: 6 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 5.94

Atul Surwar: 74 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 160.87 and ER - 7.28

Vivekanand Tiwary: 9 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 7.90

JAM vs DUM Match 21 Dream11 Prediction Today

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arvind Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Vivek Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Ram Roshan Saran, Mohit Kumar, Atul Surwar, Vishal Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Singh, Ashish Kumar.

Captain: Mohit Kumar. Vice-Captain: Atul Surwar.

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhanu Anand, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ram Roshan Saran, Mohit Kumar, Atul Surwar, Vishal Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Singh, Sankat Mochan.

Captain: Bhanu Anand. Vice-Captain: Atul Surwar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar