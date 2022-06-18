JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 6

The Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) will take on the Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the 6th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Saturday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Dumka Daredevils lost their match in a super over to the Ranchi Raiders after an exceptional bowl in the second innings. The Jamshedpur Jugglers lost their last match to the Singhbhum Strikers by seven wickets.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Dumka Daredevils are expected to win the match.

JAM vs DUM Probable Playing XI

JAM Playing XI

Rahul Prasad (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Mayank Pal, Ashish Kumar Choubey, Nishikant Kumar, Vishal Prasad

DUM Playing XI

Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vinayak Vikram, Aayush Bharadwaj, Atul Surwar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ankit Kumar, Subham Singh, Avinash Kumar, Manishi, Sharandeep Singh, Umar Mallick

Match Details

JAM vs DUM, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: June 18, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Kushagra, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 46 runs in the last match against the Ranchi Raiders.

Batters

A Singh and K Suraj are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. V Kunar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty and R Singh are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Kashyap is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Manishi and S Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Singh took one wicket in the last match against the Ranchi Raiders.

Top players to pick in JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

A Singh (DUM)

R Singh (JAM)

S Singh (DUM)

JAM vs DUM: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Singh - Five wickets

K Suraj - 58 runs

R Singh - Three wickets

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Kushagra, A Kumar, A Singh, V Kumar, K Suraj, S Chakraborty, R Singh, N Kashyap, Manishi, S Singh, V Vikram

Captain: A Singh Vice Captain: S Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Kushagra, H Namdev, A Singh, A Bhardwaj, K Suraj, S Chakraborty, R Singh, N Kashyap, Manishi, S Singh, V Vikram

Captain: A Singh Vice Captain: K Suraj

