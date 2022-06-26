JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 21

Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) will take on Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the 21st match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

The Jugglers haven't had a great run in the tournament, winning only one of their six matches. Meanwhile, the Daredevils have three wins, two losses and one tie in their six games.

JAM vs DUM Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vijay Jena, Kumar Suraj, Vivek Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Rahul Prasad, Nishikant Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Kamal Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Ashish Kumar Choubay.

Dumka Daredevils

Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar (c), Atul Singh Surwar, Vinayak Sao (wk), Abhay Singh, Rahul Kumar-II, Manishi, Vinayak Vikram, Subham Singh, Umar Mallick, Ayush Kumar-II.

Match Details

Match: JAM vs DUM.

Date & Time: June 26, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. Spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150 could be par.

Today’s JAM vs DUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sharandeep Singh seems to be in good batting form and has accumulated 132 runs at an average of 33.00.

Batters

Atul Singh Surwar may not have come good with the bat so far, but he has picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

All-rounders

Supriyo Chakraborty has chipped in effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored 103 runs in five innings and has also taken three wickets.

Bowlers

Subham Singh is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has returned with nine scalps in six games at an economy rate of 5.65.

Five best players to pick in JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Team

Atul Singh Surwar (DUM): 371 points

Subham Singh (DUM): 350 points

Manishi (DUM): 279 points

Vivek Kumar (JAM): 227 points

Supriyo Chakraborty (JAM): 226 points.

Key stats for JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Team

Atul Singh Surwar: 30 runs & 8 wickets

Subham Singh: 9 wickets

Sharandeep Singh: 132 runs

Vivek Kumar: 125 runs

Supriyo Chakraborty: 103 runs & 3 wickets.

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Supriyo Chakraborty, Rahul Prasad, Manishi, Nishikant Kumar, Umar Mallick, Subham Singh.

Captain: Atul Singh Surwar. Vice-captain: Supriyo Chakraborty.

Dream11 Team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Supriyo Chakraborty, Rahul Prasad, Abhay Singh, Manishi, Nishikant Kumar, Subham Singh.

Captain: Subham Singh. Vice-captain: Vivek Kumar.

