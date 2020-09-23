JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 24th, 2020

Jamshedpur Jugglers have struggled so far in the tournament and have won only one game out of six, meaning that they will be hoping to turn a corner when they face Dumka Daredevils on Thursday in the Jharkhand T20 League.

Dumka Daredevils, on the other hand, have been more consistent and have won three out of their five matches.

However, Daredevils have lost their previous match to the Raiders by 25 runs while the Jugglers come into the contest high on confidence, having beaten Strickers by 1 run.

Squad to choose from

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh, Sankat Tripathi.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

Date: 24th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

Rain has played a major role in recent encounters, meaning that bowlers have enjoyed more assistance. The batters have found it difficult to cross the 100-run mark, courtesy the difficult batting conditions on offer.

A total in the 120-130 range would prove extremely tricky on this surface and can be a match-winning score.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Singh, B Anand, R Singh, V Kumar, R Khan, A S Surwar, R Prasad, A Kumar, J Singh, S Chakraborty, S Kr Singh

Captain: P Singh Vice-Captain: R Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, A Sinha, R Singh, V Kumar, A S Surwar, R Prasad, A Kumar, J Singh, S Chakraborty, S Kr Singh, A Sharma

Captain: A S Surwar Vice-Captain: J Singh