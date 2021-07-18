JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand T20 Match - July 19th, 2021

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on the Dumka Daredevils in the sixth match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers started their Jharkhand T20 campaign with a splendid win over the Singhbhum Strikers. Chasing 143 for victory, the match was shortened due to rain. Jamshedpur chased down their revised target within 18 overs and ended up winning the contest by four wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Dumka Daredevils, on the other hand, were up against Dhanbad Dynamos in their first Jharkhand T20 match. They restricted Dhanbad to just 135 for 6 before Bhanu Anand and Mohit Kumar guided the Dumka Daredevils to a seven-wicket victory with 4.3 overs to spare. The Daredevils will start as favorites against the Jugglers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

Squads to choose from:

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Umang Sethi, Shresth Sagar (wk), Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad (c), Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet

Dumka Daredevils

Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh (c), Nishikant Kumar, Vivek Anand, Ajay-Sonu-T, Junaid Ashraf, Anurag Sanjay

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, 6th Match, Jharkhand T20

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 19th July, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has greatly favored the bowlers in the Jharkhand T20. Run-scoring won't be easy on this surface. While the track is expected to help the pacers, the spinners should come into play as the match progresses as the pitch is expected to slow down. The average first innings score at the venue is 140 runs.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JAM vs DUM)

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Tips - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, V Kumar, A Sinha, R Khan, U Sethi, M Kumar, A S Surwar, V Anand, J Singh, N Kumar

Captain: M Kumar. Vice-Captain: V Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, S Sagar, V Kumar, A Sinha, U Sethi, V Singh, M Kumar, A S Surwar, V Anand, N Kumar, A Kumar

Captain: V Anand. Vice-Captain: A S Surwar

