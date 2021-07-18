JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand T20 Match - July 19th, 2021

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on the Dumka Daredevils in the sixth match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.
The Jamshedpur Jugglers started their Jharkhand T20 campaign with a splendid win over the Singhbhum Strikers. Chasing 143 for victory, the match was shortened due to rain. Jamshedpur chased down their revised target within 18 overs and ended up winning the contest by four wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method.
Dumka Daredevils, on the other hand, were up against Dhanbad Dynamos in their first Jharkhand T20 match. They restricted Dhanbad to just 135 for 6 before Bhanu Anand and Mohit Kumar guided the Dumka Daredevils to a seven-wicket victory with 4.3 overs to spare. The Daredevils will start as favorites against the Jugglers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.
Squads to choose from:
Jamshedpur Jugglers
Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar
Dumka Daredevils
Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand
Predicted Playing XIs
Jamshedpur Jugglers
Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Umang Sethi, Shresth Sagar (wk), Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad (c), Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet
Dumka Daredevils
Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh (c), Nishikant Kumar, Vivek Anand, Ajay-Sonu-T, Junaid Ashraf, Anurag Sanjay
Match Details
Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, 6th Match, Jharkhand T20
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Date and Time: 19th July, 1:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has greatly favored the bowlers in the Jharkhand T20. Run-scoring won't be easy on this surface. While the track is expected to help the pacers, the spinners should come into play as the match progresses as the pitch is expected to slow down. The average first innings score at the venue is 140 runs.
Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JAM vs DUM)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, V Kumar, A Sinha, R Khan, U Sethi, M Kumar, A S Surwar, V Anand, J Singh, N Kumar
Captain: M Kumar. Vice-Captain: V Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, S Sagar, V Kumar, A Sinha, U Sethi, V Singh, M Kumar, A S Surwar, V Anand, N Kumar, A Kumar
Captain: V Anand. Vice-Captain: A S Surwar