JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 18th, 2021

Jamshedpur Jugglers will lock horns with Singhbum Strickers in Match 3 of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. Both sides will look to start their 2021 campaign on a positive note.

The two sides had a bad 2020 Jharkhand T20 league campaign as they finished in the bottom two positions. They will look to make it to the semi-finals this season and give their opponents a run for their money.

With that said, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Jharkhand T20 match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbum Strickers.

Singhbum Strickers batsman Wilfred Beng will look to lead his side with the bat once again. He was the club's second-highest run-getter with 231 runs from 10 innings, just five runs behind Kumar Suraj.

The Jharkhand batsman will want to come out on top once again. He will play a key role with the bat for Singhbum Strickers in the ongoing edition of the Jharkhand T20 league.

Singhbum Strickers bowler Bal Krishna was the club's leading wicket-taker last season. He picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 7.17. The 22-year-old pacer has also played a couple of games for Jharkhand and has picked up five wickets to date.

The right-arm fast bowler also has six wickets from List A matches. He made his debut for Jharkhand in 2021 and represented the side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy & Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 29-year-old Jharkhand bowler needs no introduction to cricket fans. He has been representing the state since 2011 and has played 53 matches across all formats thus far.

The left-arm bowler has 67 scalps to his name and also picked up 13 wickets from 10 matches in the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand T20 league.

