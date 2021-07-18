JAM vs SIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 18th, 2021

Jamshedpur Jugglers will lock horns with Singhbum Strickers in Match 3 of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. Both sides will look to start their 2021 campaign on a positive note.
The two sides had a bad 2020 Jharkhand T20 league campaign as they finished in the bottom two positions. They will look to make it to the semi-finals this season and give their opponents a run for their money.
With that said, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Jharkhand T20 match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbum Strickers.
#3 Wilfred Beng
Singhbum Strickers batsman Wilfred Beng will look to lead his side with the bat once again. He was the club's second-highest run-getter with 231 runs from 10 innings, just five runs behind Kumar Suraj.
The Jharkhand batsman will want to come out on top once again. He will play a key role with the bat for Singhbum Strickers in the ongoing edition of the Jharkhand T20 league.
#2 Bal Krishna
Singhbum Strickers bowler Bal Krishna was the club's leading wicket-taker last season. He picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 7.17. The 22-year-old pacer has also played a couple of games for Jharkhand and has picked up five wickets to date.
The right-arm fast bowler also has six wickets from List A matches. He made his debut for Jharkhand in 2021 and represented the side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy & Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
#1 Jaskaran Singh
The 29-year-old Jharkhand bowler needs no introduction to cricket fans. He has been representing the state since 2011 and has played 53 matches across all formats thus far.
The left-arm bowler has 67 scalps to his name and also picked up 13 wickets from 10 matches in the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand T20 league.