JAM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2021 Match 18

The Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on the Singhbhum Strikers in the 18th match of the Jharkhand T20 2021.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers have won three of their last five matches. They beat the Bokaro Blasters by eight wickets in a rain-interrupted match on July 21. Jamshedpur’s most recent match against Ranchi Raiders ended in a tie. Ranchi won the ensuing Super Over by two wickets.

The Singhbhum Strikers have won two of their last five games. They took on the Dhanbad Dynamos in their most recent match and ended up winning by five runs. In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Jamshedpur Jugglers have won twice while Singhbhum have just one win to their name.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Singhbhum Strikers

Vinayak Vikram, Bal Krishna (C), Aryaman Lala, Wilfred Beng, Ajay Yadav, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Sumit Kumar, Amit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Pratik Bhakat, Amardeep Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, Umar Mallick, Harshit Namdev.

JAM vs SIN predicted playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahul Prasad (c), Vishal Singh, Shresth Sagar (wk), Arvind Kumar, Rahil Khan, Atul Surwar, Sankat Mochan, Mithun Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Umang Sethi, Amit Kumar

Singhbhum Strikers

Bal Krishna (C), Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Pratik Bhakat, Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Ajay Yadav, Gaurav Kumar, Amit Kumar, Aryaman Lala.

Match details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, Match 18

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch report

The nature of the pitch at the JSCA Stadium Complex is balanced and is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen. However, the last few matches have seen high scores and the wicket might help the batsmen a bit more, now that we’re deep into the tournament. Pacers can also expect a good swing and bounce from the surface. The average first innings score here is 145 runs.

JAM vs SIN Fantasy suggestions

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, S Sagar, A Kumar, K Karan, V Kumar, B Krishna, V Singh, A S Surwar, A Kumar, V Vikram, S Tripathi

Captain: B Krishna, Vice-Captain: V Singh

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, S Sagar, A Kumar, K Karan, V Kumar, B Krishna, V Singh, A S Surwar, A Kumar, V Vikram, P Bhakat

Captain: A Kumar, Vice-Captain: A S Surwar

