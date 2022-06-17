JAM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, Match 3

Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) will take on Singhbhum Strickers (SIN) in the third match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, 17 June.

The Jamshedpur Jugglers reached the semi-finals of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy last year, courtesy of five wins and four losses, before losing to Dhanbad Dynamos. Singhbhum Strickers, meanwhile, finished rock-bottom with three wins and seven losses.

JAM vs SIN Probable Playing 11 today

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Mayank Pal, Rahul Prasad (c), Ashish Kumar Choubey, Nishikant Kumar, Vishal Prasad.

Singhbhum Strickers: Aryaman Sen, Himanshu Gupta, Bal Krishna (c), Sumit Kumar, Mohit Kumar (wk), Rishu Chauhan, Amardeep Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh, Monu Kumar.

Match Details

JAM vs SIN, 3rd Match, Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: June 17th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on, with a score of around 150-160 being par at the venue. But the spinners could find some assistance off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s JAM vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pankaj Kumar is extremely safe behind the stumps and can chip in with the bat as well.

Batter

Aryaman Sen is one of JAM's premier batters, capable of playing big knocks at the top of the order.

All-rounder

Supriyo Chakraborty was superb in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2021, taking 14 wickets. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowler

Sonu Singh was the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker last season, picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.47.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team

Supriyo Chakraborty (JAM)

Bal Krishna (SIN)

Vivek Kumar (JAM)

Pankaj Kumar (JAM)

Aryaman Sen (SIN)

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 team for JAM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Bal Krishna, Supriyo Chakraborty, Rahul Prasad, Sonu Singh, Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar Choubey.

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty. Vice-captain: Bal Krishna.

Dream11 team for JAM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Vivek Kumar, Bal Krishna, Supriyo Chakraborty, Rahul Prasad, Sonu Singh, Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar Choubey.

Captain: Rahul Prasad. Vice-captain: Sonu Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far