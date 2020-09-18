JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 19th, 2020

Jamshedpur Jugglers face Singhbum Strikers in the Jharkhand T20 League on the 19th of September. The league has entered its home stretch with multiple teams fighting for the top spot in the table.

Jamshedpur Jugglers notched up a decent score of 128 in their previous game but Bokaro Blasters chased the target comfortably with seven balls to spare.

Singhbum Strikers, meanwhile, also lost to Dumka Daredevils in a rain-curtailed match.

Thus, both teams would be looking to turn the tables on their opponents and ensure that they notch up two points come Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Singhbum Strikers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Singhbhum Strikers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh and Sankat Tripathi.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers

Date: 19th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

With a rain interruption on the cards, a complete 40-over contest seems highly unlikely. The pitch has so far offered help for both the pacers and the spinners, meaning that anything above 150 would represent a decent total.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, S Sagar, V Kumar, W Beng, A Hooda, A S Surwar, K Suraj, V Vikram, B Krishna, J Singh and S Singh.

Captain: A S Surwar Vice-Captain: K Suraj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, S Sagar, V Kumar, H Diwedi, A Hooda, A S Surwar, K Suraj, V Vikram, B Krishna, J Singh, A Lala

Captain: A S Surwar Vice-Captain: J Singh