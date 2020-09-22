JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 22nd, 2020

The fourth-placed Singhbhum Strickers face a challenge from the last-placed Jamshedpur Jugglers in the final fixture of today's Jharkhand T20 League.

Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of losses from their previous encounters. While the Juggles lost to the Dhanbad Dynamos, the Strickers fell to a loss against the Bokaro Blasters.

However, the Strickers have been a little more consistent in the competition than the Jugglers, and hence, the former will walk into this competition as the favourites to walk away with a win.

Squads to choose from

Singhbum Strikers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Singhbhum Strikers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh and Sankat Tripathi.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers

Date: 22nd September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The strip, in recent times, has proved to be sticky and has not assisted strokemaking to a large extent. While rain has played a huge part in influencing the outcome of the encounters thus far, teams have failed to get across the 100-run mark while putting up totals on the board.

For this game, a score of anything close to 120-130 could give the bowlers a decent enough total to defend.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, S Sagar, V Kumar, W Beng, A Hooda, A S Surwar, K Suraj, V Vikram, B Krishna, J Singh, S Singh

Captain: K Suraj Vice-Captain: A S Surwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, S Sagar, V Kumar, H Diwedi, A Hooda, A S Surwar, K Suraj, V Vikram, B Krishna, J Singh, A Lala

Captain: A S Surwar Vice-Captain: J Singh