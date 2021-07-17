JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 18th, 2021

Jamshedpur Jugglers go up against Singhbum Strickers in Match 3 of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. Both sides will be playing their first match of the season and will look to start their campaign with a victory.

The two sides finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the points table last season and failed to make it to the knockouts. This season, they will look to put up inspirational performances and give their opponents a tough challenge for the trophy.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Singhbum Strickers

Ankit Kumar, Hashit Namdev, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Ankit Raj Singh, Sumit Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Rajandeep Singh, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Vishal Singh, Ashish Kumar, Rahil Khan, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan.

Singhbum Strickers

Ankit Raj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Karan, Amardeep Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Pratik Bhakat.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbum Strickers, Match 3

Date & Time: 18th July, 9:00 AM

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The chasing side won both games on the opening day of the season. Although the wicket is good to bat on, bowlers will also have their fair share of success. But they will find it difficult to defend the totals at this venue. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JAM vs SIN)

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ankit Raj Singh, Vivek Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh, Rahil Khan, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Vishal Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Aryaman Lala, Pratik Bhakat.

Captain: Atul Surwar, Vice-Captain: Jaskaran Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Karan, Atul Surwar, Vinayak Vikram, Vishal Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Aryaman Lala, Bal Krishna.

Captain: Vishal Singh, Vice-Captain: Wilfred Beng

