JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report The 6ixty, Match 2

Jamaica Talawahs (JAM) will lock horns with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the second match of The 6ixty at Warner Park in Basseterre in St Kitts on Thursday, August 25.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 2.

The second match of The 6ixty will be played between Jamaica Talawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday. Both teams will be playing their first game of the season and will be hoping to start their campaign with a victory.

JAM vs SKN Match Details, Match 2

The second match of The 6ixty 2022 will be played on August 25 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs SKN, The 6ixty 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 25th August 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: The Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

JAM vs SKN Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts has been in favour of the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters will struggle to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three Women 6ixty games played at the venue being just 82 runs.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 82

Average second innings score: 68

JAM vs SKN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Jamaica Talawahs: NA

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: NA

JAM vs SKN probable playing 11s for today’s match

JAM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

JAM Probable Playing 11

Rovman Powell (C), Brandon King, Amir Jangoo (WK), Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Mohammad Aamir, Fabian Allen, Jamie Merchant, Joshua Merchant.

SKN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SKN Probable Playing 11

Chris Gayle (C), Darren-Bravo, Andre Fletcher (WK), Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Izharullahq Naveed, Jaden Carmichael, Dewald Brevis, Qasim Akram, Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Andre Fletcher

Fletcher could be the perfect pick from the wicket-keeper section. He has scored 950 runs, including his highest score of 84* in 54 T20I matches.

Top Batter pick

Chris Gayle

Gayle is the leading run-scorer for West Indies with 1899 runs at a strike rate of 137.50 in 79 T20 Internationals. He can score some quick-fire runs at the top order for his team in this upcoming match.

Top All-rounder pick

Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen has been in decent form with both bat and ball of late. In 34 T20I matches, he has scored 267 runs while picking up 24 wickets at an economy rate of 7.43.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Amir

Amir will lead the bowling attack for Jamaica Talawahs on Thursday. He has picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 7.02 in his 50 T20I outings.

JAM vs SKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwaine Pretorius

Pretorius can be a differential pick for your fantasy team in this upcoming match as he can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 261 runs and has also picked up 32 wickets in 29 T20Is.

Brandon King

Brandon King has been in brilliant form with the bat for West Indies in the last couple of matches. He has scored 630 runs at a strike rate north of 127 in 28 T20 international matches he played in his career.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Chris Gayle 1899 runs and 20 wickets in 79 matches Dwaine Pretorius 261 runs and 32 wickets in 29 matches Rovman Powell 826 runs and 4 wickets in 50 matches Brandon King 630 runs in 28 matches Sheldon Cottrell 48 wickets in 41 matches

JAM vs SKN match expert tips

Dwaine Pretorius could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can do well with both the bat and ball on Thursday.

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction - The 6ixty

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batters: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Green

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction - The 6ixty

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Kennar Lewis

Batters: Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Riss Jaggesar

