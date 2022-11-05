JAM vs WIE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 9

Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) will lock horns with the West Indies Emerging (WIE) in match 9 of the Super50 Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at JAM vs WIE Fantasy Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, best player picks and more.

West Indies Emerging have lost both of their last two matches by big margins and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, have won one of their last two games and will look to continue the winning streak.

West Indies Emerging will give it their all to win the match, but Jamaica Scorpions are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JAM vs WIE Match Details

The ninth match of the Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs WIE, Match 9

Date and Time: November 05, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match on this pitch was between Jamaica Scorpions and Barbados Pride, where a total of 490 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

JAM vs WIE Form Guide

JAM - L W

WIE - L L

JAM vs WIE Probable Playing XI

JAM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Aldaine Thomas (wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholson Gordon, Jeavor Royal, and Dennis Bulli.

WIE Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Leonardo Julien (wk), Keagan Simmons, Teddy Bishop, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Wickham, Kevlon Anderson, McKenny Clarke, Ashmead Nedd, Neem Young, Joshua Bishop, and Joshua James.

JAM vs WIE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Julien (2 matches, 19 runs)

L Julien is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Thomas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Powell (2 matches, 104 runs, 1 wicket)

B King and R Powell are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Simmons has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Narine (2 matches, 49 runs, 6 wickets)

O Smith and K Wickham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Bonner is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Bishop (2 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Bishop and N Gordon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J James is another good pick for today's match.

JAM vs WIE match captain and vice-captain choices

O Smith

O Smith will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 49 runs and scalped six wickets in the last two matches.

K Wickham

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make K Wickham the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already smashed 96 runs and picked up one wicket in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for JAM vs WIE, Match 9

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points J Bishop 5 wickets 165 points O Smith 49 runs and 6 wickets 268 points K Wickham 96 runs and 1 wicket 176 points R Powell 104 runs and 1 wicket 168 points N Gordon 4 wickets 155 points

Jamaica Scorpions vs West Indies Emerging Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jamaica Scorpions vs West Indies Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Jamaica Scorpions vs West Indies Emerging Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Julien

Batters: B King, R Powell, K Simmons

All-rounders: O Smith, K Wickham, K Anderson, N Bonner

Bowlers: J Bishop, J James, N Gordon

Jamaica Scorpions vs West Indies Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Jamaica Scorpions vs West Indies Emerging Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Julien

Batters: B King, R Powell, K Simmons

All-rounders: O Smith, K Wickham, N Bonner

Bowlers: J Bishop, J James, N Gordon, J Royal

