JAM vs WIE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23 Match 24

Jamaica (JAM) will take on West Indies Academy (WIE) in the 24th game of the Super50 Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the JAM vs WIE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Jamaica didn’t have a great start to their campaign. They lost two of their first three games, but they’ve won their last two to move to second spot in Zone B. Meanwhile, West Indies Academy have lost four of their five games and reeling at the bottom of the points table.

JAM vs WIE, Match Details

The 24th game of the Super50 Cup between Jamaica and West Indies Academy will be played on November 14 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAM vs WIE

Date & Time: November 14, 2022; 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, is usually a decent one to bat on. Teams batting first have an advantage, as spin plays a significant role. More of the same can be expected here.

Matches won by team batting first: 5

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

JAM vs WIE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Jamaica: W-W-L-W-L

West Indies Academy: L-L-W-L-L

JAM vs WIE Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Team News

No major injury concerns

Jamaica Probable Playing XI

Brandon King, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alwun Williams, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Pete Salmon, Odean Smith, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeavor Royal, Nicholson Gordon

West Indies Academy Team News

No major injury concerns

West Indies Academy Probable Playing XI

Keagan Simmons, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Wickham, Kevlon Anderson, Akeem Auguste, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Nyeem Young (c), Joshua Bishop, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd

Today’s JAM vs WIE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Chadwick Walton (2 matches, 78 runs)

Walton has played just two games in the tournament but has batted solidly. He has garnered 78 runs in those games.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (5 matches, 190 runs)

Powell seems to be batting well and is striking the ball well. He has scored 190 runs at an average of 47.50 and is striking at 127.51 in the competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kevin Wickham (5 matches, 160 runs, 4 wickets)

Wickham has been pretty effective with both bat and ball. The 19-year-old off-spinning all-rounder has made 160 runs in five games and has chipped in with four scalps.

Top Bowler Pick

Dennis Bulli (4 matches, 12 wickets)

Bulli is in magnificent bowling form. The Jamaica left-arm spinner has returned with 12 wickets from just four games at an economy rate of 4.38.

JAM vs WIE match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon King (5 matches, 213 runs)

King has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 213 runs in five games. He has scores of 32, 25, 28, 41 and 87 in the tournament.

Joshua James (5 matches, 111 runs, 8 wickets)

James has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 94.87 and taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.91.

Five Must-picks with player stats for JAM vs WIE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Joshua James 111 runs & 8 wickets in 5 matches Brandon King 213 runs in 5 matches Kevin Wickham 160 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches Dennis Bulli 12 wickets in 4 matches Chadwick Walton 78 runs in 2 matches

JAM vs WIE Match Expert Tips

With the pitch likely to be on the slower side, all-rounders and bowlers could be key picks. Thus, the likes of Odean Smith, Kevin Wickham, Joshua Bishop, Dennis Bulli and Joshua James should be the ones to watch out for.

JAM vs WIE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Jamaica vs West Indies Academy - Super50 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton, Leonardo Julien

Batters: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keagan Simmons

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Kevin Wickham

Bowlers: Jeavor Royal, Joshua Bishop, Dennis Bulli, Joshua James

JAM vs WIE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Jamaica vs West Indies Academy - Super50 Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batters: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Teddy Bishop

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Kevin Wickham, Kevlon Anderson

Bowlers: Joshua Bishop, Dennis Bulli, Nicholson Gordon, Joshua James

