JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy match - October 29th, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir women lock horns with Arunachal Pradesh women on October 29th in the Senior Women’s One Day League 2021.

The 22 Yards ground in Salt Lake, Kolkata, will host this exciting clash. Arunachal Pradesh women got off to a losing start to the competition whereas Jammu and Kashmir women will be playing their first game of the competition.

Jammu and Kashmir women managed to win four of a total of six games played last year. They will be hoping for a similar performance this year. Everyone stepped up for them last year and will look forward to repeating their performances this season.

Arunachal Pradesh, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss in their opening game of the competition. Bihar posted 207 on the board and restricted Arunachal Pradesh women to 127 in their 50 overs. They need to bounce back to register their first win of the competition.

Ahead of the clash between Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, here’s a look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Sarpik Lligu

Sarpik Lligu represents Arunachal Pradesh in the domestic circuit. She was brilliant with the ball last season, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for Arunachal Pradesh. Lligu picked up seven wickets in six matches at an average of 19.28.

Lligu was good in Arunachal Pradesh’s opening game this season as well. She bagged three wickets, giving away only 32 runs in her eight overs. Lligu also remained unbeaten on 23 in the chase and will look to carry her form forward.

#2 Sarla Devi

The all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir impressed everyone last season with her all-round skills. The left-handed opening batter amassed 243 runs in six matches at an average of 40.50, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for the Jammu and Kashmir side.

Devi bowls right-arm medium-fast. She picked up five wickets in six games and will look forward to playing a major role in her side’s progress this season.

#1 Rubia Syed

Rubia Syed of Jammu and Kashmir was their highest run-scorer in last year’s Senior Women’s One Day League. She scored 261 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 52.20. This included a fifty and an unbeaten century against Sikkim.

Syed led Jammu and Kashmir by example last year and was fantastic with the ball as well, picking up four wickets in six games. You should have her in your Dream11 team as she can earn you points with both the bat and the ball.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee