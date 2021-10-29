JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Plate Group Match

Jammu and Kashmir Women (JAM-W) will take on Arunachal Pradesh Women (AP-W) in a Plate Group fixture of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 at the 22 Yards in Salt Lake, Kolkata on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Women registered a 33-run victory over Sikkim in their tournament opener on Thursday. After restricting Sikkim to just 33 runs, they hunted down the total with nine wickets in hand and 41.4 overs to spare. Arunachal Pradesh, meanwhile, ended up losing their first game to Bihar Women by 80 runs. They managed to score 127 in response to Bihar’s 207.

JAM-W vs AP-W Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM-W XI

Sapna Jamwal, Sarla Devi, Rudrakshi Chib, Ananaya Sharma, Sheerazah Banoo, Lalita, Bismah Hassan, Bushra Ashraf, Nadia Chowdhary, Rubia Syed, Sandhya Sayal

AP-W XI

Shivi Yadav, Aditi Chauhan, Abhi Nabam Tadik, Mai Mekh, Megha Sharma, Runa Sarkar, Bengia Ritu, Nabam Yapu, Charu Ayub, Sarpik Lligu, Mari Ado

Match Details

JAM-W vs AP-W, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Plate Group Match

Date and Time: 29th October, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata

Pitch Report

Not too many official games have been played at the 22 Yards in Sal Lake, Kolkata. From whatever little we have seen, the pitch is expected to be a balanced one. While the bowlers need to be wary of their lines and lengths, the batters should spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lalita is a good wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. She is decent behind the stumps with sharp reflexes and is also equally capable with the bat.

Batter

M Mekh didn’t manage to make as big an impact as she’d have desired in the previous game, scoring nine runs and picking up a wicket. Mekh would fancy playing a bigger innings today.

All-rounders

S Yadav is an incredible all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. She picked up two wickets in the first match in addition to scoring nine runs.

Sarla Devi had an outstanding game against Sikkim Women. She picked up three wickets for just 11 runs and also scored an unbeaten 24 to lead her side to victory. Devi will be a fine captaincy choice for your JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

S Lligu had a fantastic outing against Bihar Women, registering a three-wicket-haul at an economy rate of 4.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 prediction team

S Lligu (AP-W) – 123 points

S Yadav (AP-W) – 72 points

M Mekh (AP-W) – 40 points

B Ritu (AP-W) – 37 points

AN Tadik (AP-W) – 22 points

Important stats for JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 prediction team

S Devi: 24 runs and 3 wickets

S Lligu: 23 runs and 3 wickets

N Chowdhury: 4 wickets

S Yadav: 9 runs and 2 wickets

AN Tadik: 17 runs

JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s Senior One Day Trophy)

JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalita, M Mekh, B Ritu, S Jamwal, S Yadav, AN Tadik, M Sharma, S Devi, S Lligu, B Hassan, N Chowdhary

Captain: S Devi. Vice-captain: S Lligu

JAM-W vs AP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lalita, M Mekh, B Ritu, S Jamwal, S Yadav, R Syed, M Sharma, S Devi, S Lligu, B Hassan, N Chowdhary

Captain: N Chowdhary. Vice-captain: S Yadav

Edited by Samya Majumdar