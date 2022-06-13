JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women’s T20 2022, Match 10

Jamaica Women (JAM-W) will take on Barbados Women (BAR-W) in the 10th match of the West Indies Women’s T20 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday.

Both Jamaica Women and Barbados Women have been in superb form in the West Indies Women’s T20 2022, winning all three of their games so far. While Barbados Women beat Guyana Women, Leeward Islands Women, and Windward Islands Women, Jamaica Women triumphed over Trinidad & Tobago Women, Windward Islands Women and Guyana Women.

JAM-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Jamaica Women: Stafanie Taylor (c), Tameka Sanford (wk), Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Rashada Williams, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Jerona Walcott, Jody-Ann Brown, Corrine Howell.

Barbados Women: Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Shanika Bruce, Kyshona Knight, Shai Carrington (c), Aaliyah Williams, Shaunte Carrington, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Charlene Taitt.

Match Details

JAM-W vs BAR-W, 10th Match, West Indies Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: June 13th 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The West Indies Women’s T20 2022 hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers having dominated proceedings at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Out of the nine completed matches, only one has seen a team post a total in excess of 100.

Today’s JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight has chipped in decently with the bat, scoring 49 runs in three games so far.

Batter

Chedean Nation has mustered 51 runs in three innings and will be keen to add to her tally today.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews has been superb with both the bat and ball. She is the tournament's leading run-getter with 99 runs. Matthews also has four wickets to her name.

Chinelle Henry has returned with five scalps at an economy of 3.90 in addition to scoring 68 runs at a strike rate of 136.00.

Bowler

Shanika Bruce is the competition's leading wicket-taker with seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.58.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Shanika Bruce (BAR-W): 311 points

Hayley Matthews (BAR-W): 306 points

Chinelle Henry (JAM-W): 292 points

Aaliyah Alleyne (BAR-W): 216 points

Stafanie Taylor (JAM-W): 182 points

Important stats for JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews: 99 runs & 4 wickets

Shanika Bruce: 7 wickets

Aaliyah Alleyne: 6 wickets

Chinelle Henry: 68 runs & 5 wickets

Stafanie Taylor: 42 runs & 3 wickets

JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction (West Indies Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Jamaica Women vs Barbados Women - West Indies Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Neisha-Ann Waisome.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor.

Dream11 Team for Jamaica Women vs Barbados Women - West Indies Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Jerona Walcott, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Vanessa Watts, Neisha-Ann Waisome.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Chinelle Henry.

