JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match 3

Jamaica Women (JAM-W) will take on Barbados Women (BAR-W) in the third match of the Women's Super50 Cup 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Barbados Women had a good showing in the T20 Blaze tournament, winning four of their five games. They also got off to a solid start in the Super50 Cup, defeating Barbados Women by 149 runs. Kycia Knight and Hayley Matthews put up outstanding efforts with the bat, scoring 72 and 99 runs, respectively, for a total of 227 runs.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Women will play their first game of the competition and will hope to get off to a good start with key players, including Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation, in their ranks.

JAM-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing 11 today

JAM-W XI

Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (c), Jerona Walcott, Rashada Williams (wk), Jodian Morgan, Keneshia Ferron, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Tameka Sandford, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Corrine Howell.

BAR-W XI

Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews (c), Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Aaliyah Alleyne, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Williams, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington

Match Details

JAM-W vs BAR-W, Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match 3rd

Date & Time: June 18, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Today’s JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Kycia Knight has returned to form in her own style by scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 66.67, including seven fours against Windward Islands Women. She is expected to lead the batting lineup for the Barbados Women in the upcoming game as well.

Batters

Kyshona Knight: Kyshona Knight fell short of expectations in her previous outing, scoring only 27 runs at the top of the order. However, she is a reliable hitter, and given her abilities, is a must-have for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthew: Hayley Matthew batted brilliantly in her previous match, scoring 99 runs at a strike rate of 73.88, including eight fours. Given her current form and ability to take on bowlers on demand, she is a multiplier captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Shamilia Connell: Connel had a fantastic outing against Windward Islands Women, taking three wickets at an economy rate of just 1.80. Given her ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, she is an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Shai Carrington (BAR-W)

Keneshia Ferron (JAM-W)

Shakera Selman (BAR-W)

Corrine Howell (JAM-W)

Alisa Scantlebury (BAR-W)

Important stats for JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Shanika Bruce: Four wickets in her previous outing.

Aaliyah Alleyne: Two wickets in her previous outing.

Kyshona Knight: 27 runs in her previous outing.

JAM-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction (Women's Super50 Cup 2022)

JAM-W vs BAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Aaliyah Williams, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Corrine Howell.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Shamilia Connell.

JAM-W vs BAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Williams, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Neisha-Ann Waisome.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Shamilia Connell.

