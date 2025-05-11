JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Final

The final of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Jamaica Women (JAM-W) squaring off against Guyana Women (GY-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Monday, May 12. Here's all you need to know about the JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Jamaica Women have won three of their last five matches. Guyana Women, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches. These two teams recently played the 14th match, which Jamaica Women won by seven wickets.

These two teams have played three matches. Jamaica Women have won two matches while Guyana Women have won only one match.

JAM-W vs GY-W Match Details

The Final match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 12 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM-W vs GY-W, Final match

Date and Time: 12th May 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Windward Islands Women and Barbados Women, where a total of 230 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

JAM-W vs GY-W Form Guide

JAM-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

GY-W - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

JAM-W vs GY-W Probable Playing XI

JAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Williams (wk), J Morgan, C Nation, C Henry, A Bryce, L Scott, K Ferron, N Waisome, K Wilmot, N Campbell, V Watts

GY-W Playing XI

No injury updates

K Mentor, S Gajnabi, R Grimmond, S Campbelle (wk), A Munisar, M Mangru, C Fraser, P Millington, T Marks, C Retemiah, S Grimmond

JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Williams

R Williams is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 89 runs in the last five matches. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

R Grimmond

R Grimmond and J Morgan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Grimmond will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 75 runs in the last five matches. K Mentore is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Henry

C Henry and A Munisar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Henry will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken five wickets and smashed 185 runs in the last five matches. C Nation is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Grimmond

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Grimmond and N Latchman. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. S Grimmond will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 10 wickets and smashed 14 runs in the last five matches. V Watts is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

JAM-W vs GY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Henry

C Henry was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken five wickets and smashed 185 runs in the last five matches.

A Munisar

A Munisar is one of the most crucial picks from the Guyana Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Jamaica Women batters and is in top-notch form. She has taken 6 wickets and smashed 13 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for JAM-W vs GY-W, Final match

A Munisar

S Grimmond

N Latchman

C Henry

C Nation

Jamaica Women vs Guyana Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Jamaica Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle, R Williams

Batters: R Grimmond, J Morgan

All-rounders: A Munisar, C Nation, S Gajnabi, C Henry, N Waisome

Bowlers: S Grimmond, N Latchman

Jamaica Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Williams

Batters: R Grimmond

All-rounders: A Munisar, C Nation, S Gajnabi, C Henry, N Waisome

Bowlers: S Grimmond, N Latchman, N Campbell, V Watts

