JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 14

The 14th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Jamaica Women (JAM-W) squaring off against Guyana Women (GY-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Saturday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Jamaica Women have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against Barbados Women by 62 runs. Guyana Women, on the other hand, have won their last four matches. They won their last match against Trinidad & Tobago Women by eight wickets.
These two teams have played two matches. Both the teams have won one match each.
JAM-W vs GY-W Match Details
The 14th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
JAM-W vs GY-W, 14th T20I match
Date and Time: May 10, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture, with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Trinidad & Tobago Women and Guyana Women, where a total of 72 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
JAM-W vs GY-W Form Guide
JAM-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
GY-W - Won 4 of their last 4 matches
JAM-W vs GY-W Probable Playing XI
JAM-W Playing XI
No injury updates
R Williams (wk), J Morgan, C Nation, C Henry, A Bryce, L Scott, K Ferron, N Waisome, K Wilmot, N Campbell, V Watts
GY-W Playing XI
No injury updates
K Mentor, S Gajnabi, R Grimmond, S Campbelle (wk), A Munisar, M Mangru, C Fraser, P Millington, T Marks, C Retemiah, S Grimmond
JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Campbelle
S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. R Williams is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.
Batters
R Grimmond
R Grimmond and J Morgan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Grimmond will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 74 runs in the last four matches. K Mentore is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
C Henry
C Henry and A Munisar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Henry will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken four wickets and scored 173 runs in the last four matches. C Nation is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
S Grimmond
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Grimmond and N Latchman. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Grimmond will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 10 wickets and scored six runs in the last four matches. N Campbell is another good bowler for today's match.
JAM-W vs GY-W match captain and vice-captain choices
C Henry
C Henry was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken four wickets and smashed 173 runs in the last four matches.
A Munisar
A Munisar is one of the most crucial picks from the Guyana Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Jamaica Women batters and is in top-notch form. She has scalped six wickets and made four runs in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for JAM-W vs GY-W, 14th T20I match
A Munisar
S Grimmond
N Latchman
C Henry
C Nation
Jamaica Women vs Guyana Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Jamaica Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle
Batters: R Grimmond, J Morgan
All-rounders: A Munisar, C Nation, S Gajnabi, C Henry
Bowlers: C Fraser, N Campbell, S Grimmond, N Latchman
Jamaica Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: R Williams
Batters: R Grimmond
All-rounders: A Munisar, C Nation, S Gajnabi, C Henry, N Waisome
Bowlers: V Watts, N Campbell, S Grimmond, N Latchman
