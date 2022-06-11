JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 8

Jamaica Women will take on Guyana Women in the eighth match of the Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Jamaica Women have gotten off to a great start in the competition and have won two consecutive matches. They defeated Windward Islands Women by 25 runs in their most recent match.

Meanwhile, Guyana Women come into this game after suffering a loss in their previous match against Barbados Women. They lost the match by seven runs and will be looking to bounce back with a win here.

JAM-W vs GY-W Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM-W XI

Stafanie Taylor (c), Rashada Williams, Tameka Sandford (wk), Natasha McLean, Jodian Morgan, Vanessa Watts, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Chinelle Henry, Jerona Walcott, Corrine Howell, Chedean Nation

GY-W XI

Katana Mentore, Lashuna Toussaint, Sherica Campbell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Plaffianna Millington, Shabika Gajnabi, Shemaine Campbelle (c & wk), Ashmini Munisar, Erva Giddings, Kaysia Schultz

Match Details

JAM-W vs GY-W, Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 8

Date and Time: June 12, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium track is expected to assist the batters and it could prove to be a high-scoring wicket. Both sides would prefer chasing here.

Today’s JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Campbelle is a great choice for the wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She can take on the opposition bowling unit and is influential in the middle. Campbelle has scored 33 runs so far.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, J Morgan has been excellent with the ball. She has scalped three wickets so far.

All-rounders

C Henry is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both bat and ball. She has scored 64 runs and has scalped two wickets so far.

S Taylor is a prominent member of the West Indies international side and has been a loyal servant for several years. She has scored 32 runs and has picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

N Waisome has done a terrific job with the ball in hand. She has already picked up five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 prediction team

C Henry (JAM-W) – 190 points

N Waisome (JAM-W) – 186 points

S Taylor (JAM-W) – 148 points

V Watts (JAM-W) – 135 points

J Morgan (JAM-W) – 128 points

Important stats for JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 prediction team

C Henry: 64 runs and 2 wickets

N Waisome: 5 wickets

S Taylor: 32 runs and 3 wickets

S Campbelle: 33 runs

JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction Today

JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Campbelle, J Morgan, N McLean, K Mentore, C Henry, S Taylor, C Fraser, M Mangru, N Waisome, V Watts, K Schultz

Captain: S Taylor Vice-Captain: C Henry

JAM-W vs GY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Campbelle, R Williams, J Morgan, N McLean, K Mentore, C Henry, S Taylor, C Fraser, N Waisome, V Watts, K Schultz

Captain: J Morgan Vice-Captain: N Waisome

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far