JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 7

The seventh T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Jamaica Women (JAM-W) squaring off against Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Monday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Jamaica Women have won one of their two matches. They lost their last match to Trinidad & Tobago Women by five wickets. Leeward Islands Women, too, have won one of their two matches. They won their last match against Barbados Women by six wickets.

The two teams have played two matches and Jamaica Women have won both.

JAM-W vs LWI-W Match Details

The seventh T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 5 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM-W vs LWI-W, 7th T20I match

Date and Time: 5th May, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a high scoring fixture, with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Leeward Islands Women and Barbados Women, where a total of 187 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

JAM-W vs LWI-W Form Guide

JAM-W - L W

LWI-W - W L

JAM-W vs LWI-W Probable Playing XI

JAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Williams (wk), J Morgan, C Nation, C Henry, A Bryce, L Scott, K Ferron, N Waisome, K Wilmot, N Campbell, V Watts

LWI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Q Joseph, S Hector, M Clarke, J Claxton, R Boyce (wk), D Saxena, A Edwards, D Maynard, K Anthony, T Martin, R Liburd

JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Williams

R Williams is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 42 runs in the last two matches. R Boyce is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Q Joseph

C Nation and Q Joseph are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Q Joseph will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 59 runs in the last two matches. D Maynard is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Henry

C Henry and A Edwards are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Henry will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. She has taken 3 wickets and smashed 44 runs in the last two matches. J Morgan is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Hector

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Hector and V Watts. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Hector will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 2 wickets and smashed 41 runs in the last two matches. J Claxton is another good bowler pick for today's match.

JAM-W vs LWI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Edwards

A Edwards was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 2 wickets and smashed 35 runs in the last two matches.

C Henry

C Henry is one of the most crucial picks from the Jamaica Women squad. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken 3 wickets and smashed 44 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for JAM-W vs LWI-W, 7th T20I match

A Edwards

S Hector

Q Joseph

C Henry

C Nation

Jamaica Women vs Leeward Islands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Jamaica Women vs Leeward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Williams

Batters: Q Joseph, C Nation

All-rounders: A Edwards, C Henry, J Morgan, M Clarke

Bowlers: S Hector, R Liburd, V Watts, J Claxton

Jamaica Women vs Leeward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Williams

Batters: Q Joseph, C Nation, D Maynard

All-rounders: A Edwards, C Henry, J Morgan

Bowlers: S Hector, R Liburd, V Watts, N Campbell

