JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 13

Jamaica Women (JAM-W) will take on Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) in the 13th match of the Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, 14 June.

Jamaica Women have had a strong run in the Women’s T20 Blaze so far, winning three out of their four matches. Meanwhile, Leeward Islands Women are rooted to the bottom of the points table and are winless after their first four games.

JAM-W vs LWI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM-W XI

Stafanie Taylor (c), Rashada Williams, Tameka Sandford (wk), Natasha McLean, Jodian Morgan, Vanessa Watts, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Chinelle Henry, Jerona Walcott, Corrine Howell, Chedean Nation.

LWI-W XI

Melicia Clarke, Jenisen Richards, Rosalie Dolabaille, Tiffany Thorpe, Saneldo Willett (c), Terez Parker (wk), Rozel Liburd, Arsheena Freeman, Amanda Edwards, Tynetta Mckoy, Tonya Martin.

Match Details

JAM-W vs LWI-W, Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 13

Date and Time: 14th June, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The track at the Providence Stadium is expected to be slow, with bowlers likely to dominate proceedings. A score of between 80 and 100 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Williams is a handy batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, J Morgan has been excellent with the ball in the Women’s T20 Blaze, taking three wickets so far.

All-rounders

C Henry is a genuine match-winner with 68 runs and five wickets to her name in the tournament.

S Taylor has scored 60 runs and picked up four wickets thus far. She will be a great captaincy choice for your JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

R Liburd has done a terrific job with the ball in the Women’s T20 Blaze, having taken five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 prediction team

C Henry (JAM-W) – 317 points

S Taylor (JAM-W) – 242 points

R Liburd (LWI-W) – 222 points

V Watts (JAM-W) – 212 points

N Waisome (JAM-W) – 202 points

Important stats for JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 prediction team

C Henry: 68 runs and 5 wickets

S Taylor: 60 runs and 4 wickets

R Liburd: 5 wickets

N Waisome: 5 wickets

JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s T20 Blaze)

JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women’s T20 Blaze.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Williams, J Morgan, C Nation, R Dolabaille, C Henry, S Taylor, J Richards, T Thorpe, R Liburd, V Watts, N Waisome.

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: C Henry.

JAM-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women’s T20 Blaze

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Williams, J Morgan, N McLean, R Dolabaille, C Henry, S Taylor, J Richards, T Thorpe, R Liburd, V Watts, C Howell.

Captain: R Liburd. Vice-captain: J Richards.

