JAM-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 1

Jammu & Kashmir Women (JAM-W) will take on the Railways Women (RAI-W) in Match 1 of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Wednesday at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC Mumbai. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the JAM-W vs RAI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.
Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Railways Women have various in-form players which gives them an upper advantage over other one-day trophy teams.
Jammu & Kashmir Women will try their best to win the match, but Railways Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.
JAM-W vs RAI-W Match Details
Match 1 of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on January 18 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
JAM-W vs RAI-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 1
Date and Time: January 18, 2023, 9:00 AM IST
Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC Mumbai
Pitch Report
The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC Mumbai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.
JAM-W vs RAI-W Form Guide
JAM-W - Will be playing their first match
RAI-W - Will be playing their first match
JAM-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing XI
JAM-W Playing XI
No major injury updates
Sheerazah Banoo, Bushra Ashraf (c), Shivanti Gupta, Nadia Chowdhary, AN Tomar, Lalita (wk), Rifat Choudhary, Sandhya, Rubia Syed, Urvashi Sharma, Bismah Hassan
RAI-W Playing XI
No major injury updates
Nuzhat Parween (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Shweta Mane, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Anjali Sarwani, Mona Meshram, Arundathi Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav (c), Tanuja Kanwer
JAM-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
N Parween
N Parween, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. Lalita is another good pick for today's match.
Batters
D Hemalatha
S Meghana and D Hemalatha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Raut is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
S Rana
A Tomar and S Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Chowdhary is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
P Yadav
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Yadav and R Gayakwad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Sandhya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
JAM-W vs RAI-W match captain and vice-captain choices
D Hemalatha
D Hemalatha is one of the best players in the Railways Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.
S Meghana
S Meghana is one of the best picks in the Railways Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.
5 Must-Picks for JAM-W vs RAI-W, Match 1
P Yadav
S Meghana
S Rana
D Hemalatha
R Gayakwad
Jammu & Kashmir Women vs Railways Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Jammu & Kashmir Women vs Railways Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: N Parween
Batters: S Meghana, P Raut, S Banoo, D Hemalatha
All-rounders: N Chowdhary, A Tomar, S Rana
Bowlers: P Yadav, R Gayakwad, Sandhya
Jammu & Kashmir Women vs Railways Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: N Parween
Batters: S Meghana, P Raut, D Hemalatha
All-rounders: N Chowdhary, A Tomar, S Rana, R Syed
Bowlers: P Yadav, R Gayakwad, Sandhya