JAM-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 3

The Jamaica Women (JAM-W) will take on the Trinidad and Tobago Women (TT-W) in the third match of the Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

The competition is returning after a break of two years and six teams will participate in the tournament this year. All matches will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Both sides will look to begin their campaign on a winning note and have strong squads. Jamaica Women are being captained by the internationally experienced Stefanie Taylor while Anisa Mohammed will lead Trinidad and Tobago Women.

JAM-W vs TT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM-W XI

Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chinelle Henry, Jody-Ann Brown, Rashada Williams (wk), Neisha-Ann Waisome, Jodian Morgan, Vanessa Wyatts, Jerona Walcott, Corrine Howell

TT-W XI

Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Steffie Soogrim, Djenaba Joseph, Anisa Mohammed (c), Karishma Ramharack, Rachel Vincent, Anna-Marrie Pereira, Lee-Ann Kirby, Caneisha Isaac, Leandra Ramdeen

Match Details

JAM-W vs TT-W, Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 3

Date and Time: 08 June 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium track is expected to assist the batters and could prove to be a high-scoring wicket. Both sides would prefer to chase on this wicket.

Today’s JAM-W vs TT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Williams is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She can take on the opposition bowling unit and is influential in the middle.

Batters

B Cooper is expected to be a key player for her side. She has amassed 608 runs in 73 T20Is and will look to start the campaign on a high note.

N McLean is also a player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has amassed 419 runs in 36 T20Is at an average of 16.76.

All-rounders

S Taylor is a genuine match-winner and will look to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She has plenty of international experience and has scored 3121 runs and has also picked up eight wickets in 111 T20Is.

She is an excellent captaincy candidate for your JAM-W vs TT-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

A Mohammed is expected to lead her side’s bowling unit. She has scalped 125 wickets in 117 T20I matches at an average of 17.64.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs TT-W Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor (JAM-W)

C Henry (JAM-W)

A Mohammed (TT-W)

B Cooper (TT-W)

N McLean (JAM-W)

Important stats for JAM-W vs TT-W Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor: 3121 runs and eight wickets in 111 T20Is

A Mohammed: 125 wickets in 117 T20Is

B Cooper: 608 runs in 73 T20Is

N McLean: 419 runs in 36 T20Is

JAM-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction Today

JAM-W vs TT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Williams, R Boyce, B Cooper, C Nation, N McLean, C Henry, D Joseph, S Taylor, A Mohammed, J Brown, K Ramharack

Captain: S Taylor, Vice-Captain: A Mohammed

JAM-W vs TT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Williams, R Boyce, B Cooper, C Nation, N McLean, C Henry, S Taylor, A Mohammed, J Brown, K Ramharack, K Alexander

Captain: C Henry, Vice-Captain: B Cooper

