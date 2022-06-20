JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super-50 Cup 2022, Match 5

Jamaica Women will take on Windward Islands Women in the fifth match of the Women’s Super-50 Cup 2022 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday, June 20.
Jamaica Women failed to open their account in the competition with a win. They lost to Barbados Women by 11 runs in a match where the D/L method was applied. They will be looking to turn things around and pick up a win here.
Windward Islands Women suffered a hammering at the hands of Barbados Women. They lost by a heavy margin of 149 runs and will need to put on their best show.
JAM-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing 11 Today
JAM-W XI
Rashada Williams, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (c), Keneshia Ferron, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Tameka Sandford (wk), Neisha-Ann Waisome, Corrine Howell, Jody-Ann Brown
WWI-W XI
Malika Edward (c), Kimone Homer, Stacy-Ann Noressa Adams, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Ashlene Edward, Qiana Joseph, Jannillea Glasgow, Edelyn Glendeen Turtin (wk), Carena Noel, Pearl Etienne
Match Details
JAM-W vs WWI-W, Women’s Super-50 Cup 2022, Match 5
Date and Time: 20th June, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
Pitch Report
The Providence Stadium track is expected to be slow and bowlers have had the upper hand during the initial stages of the competition. A score of between 80 and 100 could prove to be par for this venue.
Today’s JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
R Williams is more than a decent choice as the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She is expected to score runs in the middle overs for her side.
Batters
N McLean is capable of hitting big shots as well as playing long innings on the park. She will be expected to lead the Jamaica Women batting unit.
All-rounders
S Taylor is a prominent member of the West Indies international side and has been a loyal servant for several years. She scored 13 runs and also picked up three wickets in the first match. She will be a great captaincy choice for your JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.
C Henry is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She scored 28 runs and also scalped two wickets against Barbados Women.
Bowlers
V Watts is a great bowler who has begun the tournament in top form. She picked up two wickets in the last match.
Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team
S Taylor (JAM-W) – 126 points
C Henry (JAM-W) – 107 points
V Watts (JAM-W) – 71 points
P Etienne (WWI-W) – 64 points
J Glasgow (WWI-W) – 41 points
Important stats for JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team
S Taylor: 13 runs and 3 wickets
C Henry: 28 runs and 2 wickets
V Watts: 2 wickets
P Etienne: 16 runs and 1 wicket
J Glasgow: 11 runs and 1 wicket
JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Williams, N McLean, C Nation, M Edward, C Henry, S Taylor, P Etienne, V Watts, J Glasgow, Q Joseph, A Fletcher
Captain: S Taylor, Vice-Captain: C Henry
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Williams, N McLean, K Ferron, C Nation, M Edward, C Henry, S Taylor, P Etienne, V Watts, J Glasgow, A Fletcher
Captain: N McLean, Vice-Captain: V Watts