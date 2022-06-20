JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super-50 Cup 2022, Match 5

Jamaica Women will take on Windward Islands Women in the fifth match of the Women’s Super-50 Cup 2022 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday, June 20.

Jamaica Women failed to open their account in the competition with a win. They lost to Barbados Women by 11 runs in a match where the D/L method was applied. They will be looking to turn things around and pick up a win here.

Windward Islands Women suffered a hammering at the hands of Barbados Women. They lost by a heavy margin of 149 runs and will need to put on their best show.

JAM-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM-W XI

Rashada Williams, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (c), Keneshia Ferron, Chinelle Henry, Vanessa Watts, Tameka Sandford (wk), Neisha-Ann Waisome, Corrine Howell, Jody-Ann Brown

WWI-W XI

Malika Edward (c), Kimone Homer, Stacy-Ann Noressa Adams, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Ashlene Edward, Qiana Joseph, Jannillea Glasgow, Edelyn Glendeen Turtin (wk), Carena Noel, Pearl Etienne

Match Details

JAM-W vs WWI-W, Women’s Super-50 Cup 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 20th June, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium track is expected to be slow and bowlers have had the upper hand during the initial stages of the competition. A score of between 80 and 100 could prove to be par for this venue.

Today’s JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Williams is more than a decent choice as the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She is expected to score runs in the middle overs for her side.

Batters

N McLean is capable of hitting big shots as well as playing long innings on the park. She will be expected to lead the Jamaica Women batting unit.

All-rounders

S Taylor is a prominent member of the West Indies international side and has been a loyal servant for several years. She scored 13 runs and also picked up three wickets in the first match. She will be a great captaincy choice for your JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

C Henry is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She scored 28 runs and also scalped two wickets against Barbados Women.

Bowlers

V Watts is a great bowler who has begun the tournament in top form. She picked up two wickets in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor (JAM-W) – 126 points

C Henry (JAM-W) – 107 points

V Watts (JAM-W) – 71 points

P Etienne (WWI-W) – 64 points

J Glasgow (WWI-W) – 41 points

Important stats for JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

S Taylor: 13 runs and 3 wickets

C Henry: 28 runs and 2 wickets

V Watts: 2 wickets

P Etienne: 16 runs and 1 wicket

J Glasgow: 11 runs and 1 wicket

JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction Today

JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Williams, N McLean, C Nation, M Edward, C Henry, S Taylor, P Etienne, V Watts, J Glasgow, Q Joseph, A Fletcher

Captain: S Taylor, Vice-Captain: C Henry

JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Williams, N McLean, K Ferron, C Nation, M Edward, C Henry, S Taylor, P Etienne, V Watts, J Glasgow, A Fletcher

Captain: N McLean, Vice-Captain: V Watts

