JAB vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Final - Apr 17, 2021

Janjua Brescia will be taking on Jinnah Brescia in the ECS T10 Brescia final at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Janjua Brescia blew hot and cold in the group phase, winning three and losing four of their fixtures, while one game was washed out. However, they beat table-toppers Brescia CC in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Brescia. Batting first, Janjua Brescia put 117 runs on the board before defending it successfully, winning the contest by 10 runs.

Jinnah Brescia, on the other hand, performed well in the group phase, finishing second. They won five out of their eight matches before beating Cividate in the second ECS T10 Brescia semi-final. Jinnah Brescia racked up 121 runs while batting first and ended up winning the contest by a whopping 82 runs. Jinnah Brescia, who won the ECS T10 Rome in September last year, will be keen to win another title on the ECS circuit.

Squads to choose from

Janjua Brescia: Zahid Ali (c), Abdul Rehman, Ahmadullah Safi, Bachittar Singh, Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raheem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Nasir Ramzan, Lovepreet Singh, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Shiraz Utmanzai

Jinnah Brescia: Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid, Mirza Ahmed

Predicted Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia: Zahid Ali (c), Naeem Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Saqib, Bachittar Singh

Jinnah Brescia: Nisar Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Hassan Ahmad, Muhammad Rizwan, Charith Fernando, Muhammad Imran, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Muhammad Sajjad, Faheem Nazir, Sukhwinder Singh, Harsha Wass (wk)

Match Details

Match: Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia

Date & Time: April 17th 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground has favored the batsmen, with teams regularly racking up big totals here. Both ECS T10 Brescia semi-finals saw teams batting first, scoring in excess of 110 runs. Another high-scoring encounter may well be on the cards in the summit clash on Saturday.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JAB vs JIB)

Dream11 Team for ECS T10 Brescia 2021 - Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Rizwan, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad, Zahid Ali, Janaka Wass, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Imran, Suleman Ali, Sukhwinder Singh

Captain: Hassan Ahmad. Vice-captain: Muhammad Imran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hassan Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Rizwan, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad, Zahid Ali, Janaka Wass, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Imran, Suleman Ali, Mohammad Afzal

Captain: Janaka Wass. Vice-captain: Zahid Ali