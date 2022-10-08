JAP vs INA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Indonesia Tour of Japan 2022, 1st T20I

Japan (JAP) will be up against Indonesia (INA) in the first T20I of the Indonesia Tour of Japan 2022 at Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JAP vs INA Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 1st T20I.

This will be the first T20 International for both Japan and Indonesia in the series. Japan are being led by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and the likes of Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Sabaorish Ravichandran, and Ibrahim Takahashi are expected to be key players.

Meanwhile, Indonesia are being captained by Kadek Gamantika and their most important players are Padmakar Surve, Muhaddis Muhaddis, and Gede Arta.

JAP vs INA Match Details, 1st T20I

The first T20I of Indonesia Tour of Japan 2022 will be played on October 9, at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAP vs INA, Indonesia Tour of Japan 2022, 1st T20I

Date and Time: October 9, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

JAP vs INA Pitch Report

The track at the Sano International Cricket Ground is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance here. Batters will need to be on their toes initially. Not too many international games have been played here, so it remains to be seen how the pitch actually behaves.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

JAP vs INA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Japan: NA

Indonesia: NA

JAP vs INA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Japan Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Japan Probable Playing 11

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Reo Sakurano-Thomas (vc), Kento Dobell, Ryan Drake, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Alexander Patmore (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Ibrahim Takahashi, and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.

Indonesia Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Indonesia Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Afis, Gede Arta, Wayan Budiarta, Kadek Darmawan, Kadek Gamantika, Danilson Hawoe, Maxi Koda, Muhaddis Muhaddis, Arya Pastika (wk), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Padmakar Rajaram Surve, and Anjar Tadarus.

JAP vs INA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Ramdoni (1754 runs in 94 matches)

A Ramdoni is a decent wicket-keeper choice for your JAP vs INA Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 1754 runs in 94 matches.

Top Batter pick

L Lake (271 runs and 2 wickets in 7 matches)

L Lake is most reliable with the bat and can even play an integral role with the ball. He has scored 271 runs and has also taken two wickets in seven games.

Top All-rounder pick

G Arta (874 runs and 73 wickets in 76 matches)

G Arta has plenty of experience and is a wonderful all-round option. He has amassed 874 runs and has also scalped 73 wickets in 76 matches.

Top Bowler pick

M Koda (43 wickets in 30 matches)

M Koda is expected to be the leader of the Indonesia bowling unit. He has already scalped 43 wickets in 30 matches.

JAP vs INA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Gamantika

K Gamantika is the captain of Indonesia and has scored 1991 runs in 83 matches. Gamantika has also picked up 87 wickets and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your JAP vs INA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Tadarus

A Tadarus has played 11 matches and he has done a great job. He has amassed 268 runs and also has 12 wickets to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JAP vs INA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats K Gamantika 1991 runs and 87 wickets A Tadarus 268 runs and 12 wickets A Ramdoni 1754 runs G Arta 874 runs and 73 wickets M Koda 43 wickets

JAP vs INA match expert tips

K Gamantika has plenty of experience and he could end up being the X-factor for your JAP vs INA Dream11 Fantasy.

JAP vs INA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Head to Head League

JAP vs INA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Ramdoni, A Patmore

Batters: K Gamantika, K Kadowaki-Fleming, L Lake

All-rounders: A Tadarus, G Arta, S Ravichandran

Bowlers: K Kubota, M Koda, P Kumbhare

JAP vs INA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Grand League

JAP vs INA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Ramdoni, S Nawarathna

Batters: K Gamantika, K Kadowaki-Fleming, L Lake

All-rounders: A Tadarus, G Arta, S Ravichandran

Bowlers: K Kubota, M Koda, P Kumbhare

