JAR vs MIH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 24

Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros (JAR) will take on Midnapore Heroes (MIH) in the 24th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Saturday.

Both teams will want to start their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaigns on a winning note today. The two sides have several talented and experienced players who will be keen to make their mark in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021.

JAR vs MIH Probable Playing 11 Today

JAR XI

Sourav Routh, Arnab Chaudhuri, Akash Ghosh, Surajit Roy, Shirsendu Sarkar, Biswajit Dey, Ranjan Roy, Animesh Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Dhiraj Kumar Pandey, Abhijit Biswas

MIH XI

Rahul Sen, Rahul Kundu, Ibrahim Ali Shaikh, Avinash Kumar, Karan Lal, Sagen Murmu, Kranti Kumar Verma, Amit Kuila, Sambit Nag, Ajit Kumar, Iftikhar Ali Khan

Match Details

JAR vs MIH, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 24

Date and Time: 4th December, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s JAR vs MIH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Sen would be the best bet for the wicketkeeper-batter position in your Dream11 fantasy team. Sen has scored 1842 runs at an average of around 40.

Batter

A Chaudhuri is a wonderful batter from the Jalpaiguri Heroes camp. His patient and calculative approach could pave the way for a big knock today.

All-rounders

K Lal will be the player to watch out for in this match. He has scored 1726 runs at an average of 35.22 while also taking 75 wickets. Lal could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your JAR vs MIH Dream11 fantasy team.

B Dey is a talented all-rounder who can contribute in any form at any stage of the game. He has scored 690 runs and claimed 92 wickets in his career.

Bowlers

M Roy could prove to be lethal with the ball in today's Bengal Inter District T20 2021 fixture. He has picked up 17 wickets and will be leading the Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros' bowling attack.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAR vs MIH Dream11 prediction team

K Lal (MIH)

R Sen (MIH)

M Roy (JAR)

B Dey (JAR)

S Sarkar (JAR)

Important stats for JAR vs MIH Dream11 prediction team

K Lal: 1726 runs and 75 wickets

R Sen: 1842 runs

M Roy: 17 wickets

B Dey: 690 runs and 92 wickets

JAR vs MIH Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

JAR vs MIH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Sen, A Chaudhuri, I Ali Shaikh, R Kundu, B Dey, K Lal, K Kumar Verma, S Sarkar, A Kulia, A Adhikari, M Roy

Captain: K Lal. Vice-captain: S Sarkar

JAR vs MIH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Sen, A Chaudhuri, I Ali Shaikh, R Kundu, S Murmu, K Lal, K Kumar Verma, S Sarkar, A Kulia, A Adhikari, M Roy

Captain: A Chaudhuri. Vice-captain: R Sen

