JAR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 30

Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros will take on South 24-PGS Tigers in the 30th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Tuesday.

Both sides have some talented players who’d like to showcase their skills in this competition. Their respective first matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled because of the weather conditions, which could likely play a part in this game as well.

JAR vs SPT Probable Playing 11 Today

JAR XI

Sourav Routh, Arnab Chaudhuri, Akash Ghosh, Surajit Roy, Shirsendu Sarkar, Biswajit Dey, Ranjan Roy, Animesh Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Dhiraj Kumar Pandey, Abhijit Biswas

SPT XI

Sharnik Banerjee, Ayush Pandey, Dip Chatterjee, Diptolok Chatterjee, Chandan Singh, Sourav Mondal, Chhattu Gayen, Jitender Shaw, Kuntal Mukherjee, Mohd Naushad Sagheer, Shivam Dey

Match Details

JAR vs SPT, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 30

Date and Time: December 7, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface has become more balanced over the last few games and both bowlers and batters will find equal assistance. As mentioned before, rain could play a pivotal role in this game too and winning the toss might prove to be crucial.

Today’s JAR vs SPT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Banerjee is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also add important runs.

Batters

A Ghosh is extremely talented and could prove to be crucial for his team in this competition. He can fetch important fantasy points with both bat and ball. He has scored 1317 runs and has also taken 39 wickets.

D Chatterjee is another great must-have player for your Fantasy team. Chatterjee has scored 2195 runs and has an average of around 44.

All-rounders

C Singh has plenty of experience and he’s an excellent all-round asset. He could prove to be a surprise star of the show.

C Gayen is a great all-round player who will be looking to have a big influence here. Gayen has scored 733 runs and has also picked up 17 wickets.

Bowlers

A Adhikari could prove to be lethal with the ball here as he tends to pick up early wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAR vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

C Singh (SPT)

A Ghosh (JAR)

C Gayen (SPT)

D Chatterjee (SPT)

A Adhikari (JAR)

Important stats for JAR vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

A Ghosh: 1317 runs and 39 wickets

C Gayen: 733 runs and 17 wickets

D Chatterjee: 2195 runs

JAR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Today

JAR vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Banerjee, A Ghosh, A Chaudhuri, A Pandey, D Chatterjee, C Singh, C Gayen, S Mondal, A Adhikari, D Kumar Pandey, J Shaw

Captain: C Singh, Vice-Captain: C Gayen

JAR vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Banerjee, A Ghosh, A Chaudhuri, A Pandey, D Chatterjee, C Singh, C Gayen, S Sarkar, A Adhikari, D Kumar Pandey, J Shaw

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Chaudhuri, Vice-Captain: D Chatterjee

Edited by Prem Deshpande