JBL vs DB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 25, 2023

Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) will square off with Durban Qalandars (DBQ) in the 13th match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to start at 06:30 PM IST on Tuesday, July 25.

JBL are having a disappointing campaign in the Zim Afro T10 league, losing three of their four games. On the other hand, DBQ suffered their second defeat of the tournament in the previous game against Cape Town Samp Army.

Both teams have previously met in the tournament, where Qalandars emerged victorious by seven wickets. The Buffaloes are at the bottom of the points table while Qalandars are holding on to the second spot with six points to their name.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JBL vs DB Dream11 match.

#3 George Linde (DB) - 7.5 credits

South Africa v England - 1st T20 International

George Linde is a middle-order batter and a slow left-arm orthodox spinner from Durban Qalandar. He has been a consistent bowling all-rounder taking key wickets regularly. While he went wicketless in the previous game, he scored 25 runs with the bat.

Linde has taken five wickets so far and will look to add a couple of more wickets in the JBL vs DB match.

#2 Hazratullah Zazai (DB) - 8.0 credits

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hazratullah Zazai has been a dependable and powerful opening batter of Durban Qalandars. He has scored 146 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 36.50. With a strike rate of 156.98 and a best score of 43, he currently stands among the top three run-getters of the tournament.

Owing to his consistent batting performances, Zazai will be a smart pick for the captain or vice-captain of your JBL vs DB Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammed Hafeez (JBL) - 8.0 credits

England & Pakistan Nets Session

Mohammed Hafeez is another consistent bowling all-rounder from Joburg Buffaloes. He leads the most wickets chart with nine scalps in four matches, including best figures of 6/4. In addition to his bowling prowess, he has scored 37 runs at a decent strike rate of 127.58.

Given his ability to contribute to multiple aspects of the game, Hafeez will be a top captaincy choice for your JBL vs DB Dream11 teams.

