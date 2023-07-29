JBL vs DB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 29, 2023

Joburg Buffaloes (JB) will square off with Durban Qalandars (DQ) in the 2023 Zim Afro T10 final at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 29. The match is set to start at 08:30 PM IST.

The Qalandars suffered a defeat at the hands of the Buffaloes in Qualifier 1. However, they bounced back in Qualifier 2, registering a big win against the Harare Hurricanes to secure their spot in the finals.

Conversely, the Buffaloes secured the second position in the points table and qualified for the playoffs. Although they had previously been defeated twice by the Qalandars during the league-stage matches, they won the all-important Qualifier 1 to reach the final. JB's Qualifier win against DQ was thanks to an outstanding performance from Yusuf Pathan, who played a match-winning knock of 80 runs off just 26 balls.

Ahead of the final, here are three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain choices for the upcoming JBL vs DB Dream11 match.

#3 Yusuf Pathan (JBL) - 7.5 credits

Yusuf Pathan is a power-hitter from Joburg Buffaloes known for his ability to score runs quickly. His impressive form in the tournament includes 187 runs in six innings at an average of 46.75. Notably, his outstanding knock of 80 runs off just 26 balls in the Qualifier 1 was instrumental in guiding his team to the finals.

Given his ability to score at a rapid pace, Pathan would be a dependable choice as the vice-captain for your JBL vs. DB Dream11 team.

#2 Noor Ahmad (JBL) - 8.5 credits

Noor Ahmad has been among the top five wicket-takers in the tournament, showcasing his talent in the T10 format as well. With 10 wickets in eight matches and a best bowling performance of 2/7, he has been a valuable asset for the Buffaloes.

As a vice-captain option for your upcoming JBL vs. DB Dream11 team, Ahmad will be eager to replicate his effective bowling and contribute significantly.

#1 Mohammad Hafeez (JBL) - 9.0 credits

Mohammad Hafeez has been a standout performer in the Afro T10, excelling both with the ball and the bat for the Buffaloes. He has taken an impressive 12 wickets in eight innings, making him the second-highest wicket-taker.

Additionally, his batting has been equally effective, scoring 162 runs at a brisk strike rate of 182.02. Given his consistent and remarkable all-round performances, Hafeez would be an excellent choice as the captain for your JBL vs DB Dream11 team.

