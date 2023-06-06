JCC vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 6

The 6th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Jinnah CC (JCC) squaring off against Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JCC vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Jinnah CC have won all of their last three matches. Alby Zalmi CF, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Alby Zalmi CF certainly have a strong roster, but Jinnah CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JCC vs ALZ Match Details

The 6th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 6 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JCC vs ALZ, Match 6

Date and Time: 6th June 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jinnah CC and Sikif, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

JCC vs ALZ Form Guide

JCC - Won all their last 3 matches

ALZ - Will be playing their first match

JCC vs ALZ Probable Playing XI

JCC Playing XI

No injury updates

K.Zia-II (wk), A.Amin, F.Chaudhry, S.Khan, T.Hussain, J.Nasir, S.Sadaqat, W.Hassan, M.Bukak, M.Zia, S.Ali

ALZ Playing XI

No injury updates

I.Zia (wk), Z.Niazy, S.Khalil, S.Ali, A.Momand, A.Khalil, Z.Alozai, Q.Mir Afzal, L.Momand, U.Jabbar, J.Dawoodzai

JCC vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Zia

I Zia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Zia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Chaudhry

S Khalil and F Chaudhry are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Ali played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ali Khan

A Khalil and S Ali Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Alozai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Sadaqat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Nasir and S Sadaqat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Hussain is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JCC vs ALZ match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sadaqat

S Sadaqat will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 321 points in the last three matches.

S Ali Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali Khan as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 241 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for JCC vs ALZ, Match 6

S Ali Khan

S Sadaqat

J Nasir

A Khalil

S Khalil

Jinnah CC vs Alby Zalmi CF Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jinnah CC vs Alby Zalmi CF Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Zia

Batters: F Chaudhry, S Khalil

All-rounders: Z Alozai, S Ali Khan (c), A Khalil

Bowlers: L Momand, S Sadaqat (vc), J Nasir, T Hussain, B Muhammad

Jinnah CC vs Alby Zalmi CF Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Zia

Batters: F Chaudhry, S Khalil, S Ali

All-rounders: Z Alozai, S Ali Khan (vc), A Khalil

Bowlers: L Momand, S Sadaqat (c), J Nasir, T Hussain

