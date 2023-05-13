JCH vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 11

The Junior Champions (JCH) will take on the Hindukush Strikers (HS) in the 11th match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup at Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JCH vs HS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 11.

The Hindukush Strikers have struggled in the Afghanistan One-Day Cup. They have only won one of their five games, and with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat, and Usman Ghani among their ranks, they will look to change things around this time and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Junior Champions are still at the bottom of the points standings and are yet to win in the campaign. They have lost all five games.

JCH vs HS Match Details, Match 11

The Match 11 of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will be played on May 14 at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost. The match is set to commence at 10.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JCH vs HS, Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 11

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

JCH vs HS Pitch Report

The track at the Khost Cricket Stadium has been an excellent one to bat on. Six of the last seven games at the venue have witnessed scores in excess of 250, including two 300-plus totals. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Sunday.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 286

Average second innings score: 241

JCH vs HS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Junior Champions: L-L-L-L

Hindukush Strikers: L-L-W-L-NR

JCH vs HS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Junior Champions Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Junior Champions Probable Playing 11

Wafiullah Tarakhil, Akram Mohammadzai, Ali Ahmad, Sohail Khan, Suliman Arabzai, Noman Shah (c&wk), Kamran Hotak, Naseer Khan, Gulzar Khan, Yama Arab, and Khalil Ahmad.

Hindukush Strikers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Hindukush Strikers Probable Playing 11

lbrahim Zadran (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Amir Hamza, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, and Dawlat Zadran.

JCH vs HS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Noman Shah (5 matches, 94 runs)

Noman Shah has been in good touch with the bat. The Junior Champions wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 94 runs at a strike rate of 69.12.

Top Batter Pick

Ihsanullah Janat (5 matches, 178 runs, Average: 44.50)

Ihsanullah Janat has been in top form with the bat in the Hindukush Strikers, having scored 178 runs at an average of 44.50 in five games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Karim Janat (4 matches, 99 runs, 7 wickets)

Karim Janat has been effective with both the bat and the ball. The experienced all-rounder has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.78 and an average of 33.00 and has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 69.23.

Top Bowler Pick

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 21.86)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is a well-known spinner who has been in excellent form. The right-arm spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.92 in four games.

JCH vs HS match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdul Rahman

Abdul Rahman has the ability to have a big all-round impact. The medium fast-bowling all-rounder has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 108.59 and has taken six wickets at an average of 30.33 and an economy rate of 6.20 in just four games.

Usman Ghani

Usman Ghani has looked really good with the bat and is the third-highest run-getter for his side, having scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 101.86. in four games.

5 Must-picks for JCH vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ali Ahmad

Darwish Rasooli

Amir Hamza

Sohail Khan

Suliman Arabzai,

JCH vs HS match expert tips

Making Karim Janat the captain of your fantasy team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities. With the pitch favoring batters, he could prove to be a valuable asset for his team in this game.

JCH vs HS Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 11, Head-To-Head Team

JCH vs HS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Noman Shah

Batters: Usman Ghani, I Zadran, Wafiullah, I Janat

All-rounders: K Janat, N Khan, A Hamza, A Rahman

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, Dawlat Zadran

