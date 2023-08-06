The Jersey U19 team (JER-U19) will meet the Norway U19 (NOR-U19) in the first match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier match on Sunday, August 6.

The Qualifier tournament will witness a tough battle between the U19 teams of Italy, Norway, Guernsey, Jersey, Scotland, and the hosts Netherlands. The teams will participate in Round Robin format, where only the top team will win the qualification.

Jersey and Norway U19 teams will kick off the campaign in the first match of the Qualifiers tournament. Several players in both teams, like Charlie Brennan to name one, have played made it to their senior team already, which will make this a very competitive match.

On that note, here are the top three captaincy or vice-captain picks for this JER-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 clash.

#3 George Richardson (JER-U19) - 8 Credits

George Richardson has represented the Jersey U19 team in the 2021 Qualifiers as well. The pacer will lead the bowling attack for the Jersey U19 team in this game. In the 2023 ECL T10 tournament, he bagged five wickets from five matches while playing for Farmers XI. Richardson is also a handy lower-order batter and is known for his aggressive cameos.

#2 Will Perchard (JER-U19)- 8.5 Credits

Will Perchard will open the innings for Jersey U19. He is also handy with the ball and has bagged six wickets in as many matches in this year's ECL T10 tournament while representing Farmers XI. Perchard holds the key for the Jersey U19 team and is a good choice for the vice-captain in this JER-U19 vs NOR-U19.

#1 Charlie Brennan (JER-U19)- 9 Credits

Charlie Brennan has already represented the Jersey Senior men's team and is one of the top scorers for the team in recent matches. Brennan made his T20I debut in 2021 and has featured in 12 matches.

The middle-order batter has notched up 168 runs with a strike rate close to 113. He has the best unbeaten 67 in T20Is. Brennan is the best choice for captaincy and can be backed mainly because of his international experience.

