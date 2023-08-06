JER-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier, Match 1

The 1st match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will see Jersey Under 19 (JER-U19) squaring off against Norway Under 19 (NOR-U19) at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JER-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

It will be interesting to see which team gets off the mark in the tournament opener. Nevertheless, the Norway team looks well-settled and expect them to prevail in this encounter.

JER-U19 vs NOR-U19 Match Details

The 1st match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will be played on August 6 at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JER-U19 vs NOR-U19, Match 1

Date and Time: 6th August 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

JER-U19 vs NOR-U19 Form Guide

JER-U19 - Will be playing their first match

NOR-U19 - Will be playing their first match

JER-U19 vs NOR-U19 Probable Playing XI

JER-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Patrick-Beau Gurner (wk), Charlie Brennan, Charlie Best, Jack Kemp, Charley Webster, Will Perchard, Stan Norman, Jack Stevens, George Richardson, Louis Kelly, Toby Britton

NOR-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Ans Ahmed (wk), Aminullah Tanha, Mohammed Warriach, Zabihullah Malik, Afzal Ellahi, Chaudhary Usman Akram, Mohammad Shahid, Nishanth Jhadav, Baryalai Patekhel, Sahil Singh, Abdul Nasir

JER-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Gurner

P Gurner is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ahmed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Brennan

A Tanha and C Brennan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Z Malik played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Norman

C Usman and S Norman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Perchard is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Patekhel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Patekhel and G Richardson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Kelly is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JER-U19 vs NOR-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Norman

S Norman will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

C Usman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Usman as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for JER-U19 vs NOR-U19, Match 1

C Usman

A Tanha

S Norman

C Brennan

W Perchard

Jersey Under 19 vs Norway Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jersey Under 19 vs Norway Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Gurner, A Ahmed

Batters: C Brennan, Z Malik, A Tanha (vc), M Warriach

All-rounders: C Usman, S Norman (c), W Perchard, M Shahid

Bowlers: B Patekhel

Jersey Under 19 vs Norway Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Gurner

Batters: C Brennan, Z Malik, A Tanha

All-rounders: C Usman (vc), S Norman (c), W Perchard, M Shahid, J Stevens

Bowlers: B Patekhel, G Richardson