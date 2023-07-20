JER vs AUT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers match – July 20, 2023

Jersey will lock horns with Austria in the first match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Qualifiers 2023 at The Grange Club in Edinburgh. On July 20, the match is set to commence at 03:00 PM IST.

Jersey are coming off a perfect whitewash over Guernsey in a 3-match T20I series which they played this month. They will look to keep their winning momentum in the upcoming tournament as well and finish at the top.

Austria lost their most recent 3-match T20I series against the Isle of Man. However, they will look to learn from their mistakes and start their campaign on a positive note.

Following are the three players that you can select as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming JER vs AUT Dream11 match.

#3 Julius Sumerauer (JER) - 9.0 credits

Julius Sumerauer has been in impressive form this year, featuring in five ODIs where he scored 97 runs and took 11 wickets. In the recent T20I against Guernsey, he added a couple of wickets to his tally. With his ability to contribute valuable runs in the middle order and make crucial breakthroughs with the ball, he proves to be a dependable choice.

#2 Harrison Carlyson (JER) - 7.5 credits

Harrison Carlyson, an up-and-coming Jersey all-rounder, showcased his brilliance in the last three games of the World Cup Qualifier Play-off, amassing 113 runs and taking two wickets. His fine form continued in the previous two T20Is against Guernsey, where he accumulated a total of 89 runs in both matches.

Given his recent impressive performances, selecting Harrison as the vice-captain in your JER vs AUT Dream11 fantasy teams would be a wise decision.

#1 Shahil Momin (AUT) - 8.5 credits

Shahil Momin, the Austrian batsman, holds the crucial number four position in the batting lineup and also contributes significantly with his bowling skills. Throughout this year, he has been consistent in taking wickets for his team, securing five dismissals in five matches. With the bat, he has accumulated 95 runs at an impressive average of 31.66.

In his overall T20I career, Shamil Momin has participated in 19 matches, showcasing his all-round abilities. He has notched up a total of 333 runs and has been a valuable asset with the ball, claiming 29 wickets.

