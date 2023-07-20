JER vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 1

The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will see Jersey (JER) squaring off against Austria (AUT) at the Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place in Edinburgh on Thursday, July 20.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JER vs AUT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Austria have various in-form players who can help them win the qualifiers. Jersey will give it their all to win the match, but Austria are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JER vs AUT Match Details

The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be played on July 20 at the Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JER vs AUT, Match 1

Date and Time: July 20, 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between New Zealand and Scotland, where a total of 406 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

JER vs AUT Form Guide

JER - Will be playing their first match

AUT - Will be playing their first match

JER vs AUT Probable Playing XI

JER Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Lawrenson, Jonty Jenner, Zak Tribe, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood, Benjamin Ward, Will Perchard, Charles Perchard (c), Jake Dunford (wk), Asa Tribe, Dominic Blampied

AUT Playing XI

No injury updates

Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, A Randhawa, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mark Simpson Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan (wk), Mehar Cheema, Arsalan Arif, Umair Tariq, Osman Khan, Sahel Zadran

JER vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Simpson

M Simpson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Tribe is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Shigiwal

J Lawrenson and R Shigiwal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Ahsan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Sumerauer

B Ward and J Sumerauer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Momin is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Perchard

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Tariq and C Perchard. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Sadran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JER vs AUT match captain and vice-captain choices

J Sumerauer

J Sumerauer will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Momin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Momin the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for JER vs AUT, Match 1

S Momin

J Sumerauer

B Ward

R Shigiwal

C Perchard

Jersey vs Austria Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jersey vs Austria Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Simpson

Batters: R Shigiwal, M Ahsan, J Lawrenson

All-rounders: H Carlyon, J Sumerauer, B Ward, S Momin

Bowlers: C Perchard, J Sadran, U Tariq

Jersey vs Austria Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Simpson

Batters: R Shigiwal, M Ahsan

All-rounders: J Sumerauer, B Ward, S Momin

Bowlers: C Perchard, J Sadran, U Tariq, A Akbarjan, E Miles