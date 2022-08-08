JER vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 36

Jersey will take on Bermuda (JER vs BER) in Match 36 of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 on Monday, August 8. The Grainville Cricket Ground in St. Saviour, Jersey will host this contest.

Bermuda are the weakest team in this year's CWC Challenge League. They have lost 10 of their 11 matches, while the other ended in a draw due to rain. Jersey, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in the league and have won eight of their 11 games.

Bermuda will try their best to make a comeback in the tournament for their supporters. However, Jersey have performed exceptionally well on their home ground and are expected to win this encounter with ease.

JER vs BER Probable Playing XI

JER Playing XI

Jake Dunford (wk), Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Zak Tribe, Ben Stevens, Harrison Carlyon, Dominic Blampied (c), Julius Sumerauer, Benjamin Ward, Charles Perchard, Anthony Hawkins-Kay.

BER Playing XI

Kamau Leverock (c), Ras Solomon Burrows, Zeri Tomlinson, Terryn Fray, Dominic Sabir, Charles Trott, Jabari Darrell, Cameron Jeffers, Khiry Furbert (wk), Steven Bremar, Zeko Burgess.

Match Details

Match: JER vs BER, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 36.

Date and Time: 8th August 2022, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Grainville Cricket Ground, St. Saviour, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grainville Cricket Ground in St. Saviour has an even surface. Pacers may receive an advantage in the early innings and the middle overs will favor the spinners. But it's an excellent pitch for batters overall and the team winning the toss should decide to bat first. This is likely to be a high-scoring match.

JER vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Dunford, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for your Dream11 side for this match. He will also earn additional points with his solid work behind the stumps.

Batters

D Sabir and N Greenwood are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. J Lawrenson is another good pick as he smashed 102 runs in just 129 balls in the match against Italy.

All-rounders

K Leverock and H Carlyon are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and will also likely complete their quota of overs. J Sumerauer is another good option.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for this match are D Blampied and C Perchard. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Trott is another good pick.

Top players to pick in JER vs BER Dream11 prediction team

K Leverock (BER).

H Carlyon (JER).

J Sumerauer (JER).

JER vs BER: Important stats for Dream11 team

N Greenwood: 504 runs.

D Blampied: 131 runs and six wickets.

J Sumerauer: 138 runs and 14 wickets.

Jersey vs Bermuda Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

JER vs BER Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Furbert, J Lawrenson, N Greenwood, D Sabir, J Sumerauer, H Carlyon, K Leverock, C Trott, C Perchard, E Miles, D Blampied.

Captain: J Sumerauer | Vice Captain: H Carlyon.

JER vs BER Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Furbert, J Lawrenson, N Greenwood, D Sabir, J Sumerauer, H Carlyon, K Leverock, C Trott, C Perchard, A Hawkins, D Blampied.

Captain: H Carlyon | Vice Captain: J Sumerauer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far