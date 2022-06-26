JER vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 13

Jersey and Bermuda (JER vs BER) face off in the 13th match of the ICC CWC Men’s League B on Sunday, June 26, at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda.

Jersey are unbeaten in the tournament so far, with four wins from as many games. They beat Hong Kong by 55 runs in their last match and are riding high on their momentum. The side is growing in strength with every win and will be keen to keep their unbeaten run intact in this match as well.

Bermuda, on the other hand, have had a contrasting run in the tournament. They are yet to get off the mark having lost all three of their matches so far. Bermuda suffered a massive 194-run loss at the hands of Hong Kong last time out. The team has failed to come good as a unit and it will be an uphill task for them to beat an in-form Jersey in this contest.

JER vs BER Probable Playing XIs

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Benjamin Ward, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (wk), Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

Bermuda

Dominic Sabir, Dennico Hollis, Najiyah Raynor (wk), Amari Ebbin, Kamau Leverock (c), Steven Bremar, Charles Trott, Jamar Stovel, Cameron Jeffers, Zeko Burgess, Jelani Richardson

Match Details

Match: JER vs BER, ICC CWC League B, Match 13

Date & Time: June 26, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is good for bowling. Fast bowlers will have an impact in particular. Batters need to take their time in the middle before playing their shots. The average first innings total at this venue so far has been 171.

Today’s JER vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket Keeper

Jake Dunford is a safe pick behind the stumps for this match. He is also a handy batter lower down the order and can score some vital runs with the bat as well.

Batter

Nick Greenwood is in phenomenal form with the bat for Jersey. He is their leading run-scorer with 219 runs from four matches, including three half-centuries. Greenwood scored a match-winning 70 in the previous game against Hong Kong as well. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounder

Julius Sumerauer is a quality all-rounder from Jersey. He is in brilliant form with the ball, picking up seven wickets from four matches. Julius picked up three wickets in their last match against Hong Kong. He is also handy with the bat and has scored some crucial runs. His ability to fetch points with both the bat and ball makes him a vital inclusion for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anthony Hawkins-Kay is a fine choice for this match. He has picked up seven wickets for Jersey from four matches. His wicket-taking ability is something Jersey will rely on in this match.

Five best players to pick in JER vs BER Dream11 Prediction Team

Jake Dunford (JER)

Nick Greenwood (JER)

Julius Sumerauer (JER)

Anthony Hawkins-Kay (JER)

Kamau Leverock (BER)

Key stats for JER vs BER Dream11 Prediction Team

Nick Greenwood: 377 runs

Kamau Leverock: 464 runs and 7 wickets

Anthony Hawkins-Kay: 7 wickets

Julius Sumerauer: 103 runs and 20 wickets

JER vs BER Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jake Dunford, Steven Bremar, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Sabir, Julius Sumerauer, Kamau Leverock, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Elliot Miles, Zeko Burgees

Captain: Nick Greenwood Vice-captain: Kamau Leverock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jake Dunford, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Amari Ebbin, Julius Sumerauer, Charles Perchard, Dom Blampied, Kamau Leverock, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Zeko Burgees, Jelani Richardson

Captain: Nick Greenwood Vice-captain: Julius Sumerauer

