JER vs GSY Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – July 7, 2023

The 1st T20I match of the Guernsey tour of Jersey 2023 is scheduled to take place between Jersey and Guernsey at Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin on July 7 at 09:30 PM IST.

The captaincy of Jersey will be in the hands of Charles Perchard, who will be accompanied by a skilled lineup, including Julius Sumerauer, Josh Lawrenson, and Asa Tribe. On the other hand, Guernsey's team will feature noteworthy players such as Matthew Stokes, Issac Damarell and William Peatfield with Josh Butler at the helm.

On that note, we’ve selected three players that you can choose as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming JER vs GSY Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Matthew Stokes (GSY) - 9 credits

Matthew Stokes, a talented batting all-rounder representing Guernsey, has been making a name for himself in T20 cricket. In the recent five T20I matches, he has showcased his batting prowess by accumulating 121 runs. Additionally, Stokes has displayed his versatility by contributing with the ball, taking five wickets. He has also accumulated 194 runs in seven matches against Jersey and has also contributed with two wickets.

Considering his ability to contribute both with the bat and ball, Matthew Stokes proves to be a key player for Guernsey. His impressive record against Jersey further solidifies his potential as an smart pick for captain or vice-captain of your JER vs GSY Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Harrison Carlyon (JER) - 9 credits

Harrison Carlyon is a valuable asset for Jersey, as he serves as both an opening batter and a front-line bowler. His recent performances in ODIs have been notable, with 143 runs and two wickets in the last five games. Additionally, Carlyon boasts an impressive track record against Guernsey, having scored 129 runs and claimed four wickets in four innings.

Given his consistent contributions, including two half-centuries and a three-wicket haul against Guernsey, Carlyon would be an ideal choice for the captain or vice-captain.

#1 Julius Sumerauer (JER) - 8.5 credits

Julius Sumerauer is a must-have player from Jersey and should be included in your Dream11 teams. He has showcased exceptional performance in the past two months, scoring 97 runs and taking 11 wickets in five ODIs. Moreover, Sumerauer has a remarkable record against Guernsey, scoring 107 runs in five matches and contributing with three wickets as well.

Considering his outstanding recent form, including Julius as the captain of your JER vs GSY Dream11 fantasy team would be a wise choice.

