JER vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 39

Jersey (JER) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in Match No. 36 of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground on Wednesday, August 10.

Hong Kong and Jersey have both had a successful CWC Challenge League 2022 campaign, winning nine out of 12 games. Jersey scored 381 runs against Bermuda in their previous game, winning easily by 206 runs. Hong Kong also won by 119 runs against Bermuda upon putting up a total of 311 runs on the board.

Both teams are clearly reliant on batters, so another high-scoring game is expected on Wednesday. The points table currently has Hong Kong atop the pack, closely followed by Jersey.

JER vs HK Probable Playing XI

JER XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Ben Stevens, Dominic Blampied, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Anthony Hawkins-Kay

HK XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Match Details

Match: JER vs HK, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 39.

Date and Time: August 10 2022, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St. Martin, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but pacers could get some movement with the new ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 290 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s JER vs HK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jake Dunford: He has been a reliable batter for his team, scoring 116 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 62.36 and an average of 16.57. With Dunford adding value to his keeping skills as well, he is a great asset to your fantasy team.

Batters

Kinchit Shah: He's an aggressive batter who has played a key role in Hong Kong's success. He has impressed with his ability to dominate bowlers from the first over and is also a handy spinner. He has amassed 537 runs at an excellent average of 59.66 and a strike rate of 83.12 in 12 games, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Harrison Carlyon: Harrison Carlyon has so far impressed everyone with his all-round performance, scoring 481 runs at an outstanding average of 48.10 and taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.61 in 11 games. He could be a valuable pick for your JER vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ehsan Khan: Ehsan Khan has been Hong Kong's best bowler in the competition, consistently providing breakthroughs when needed. He has scalped 21 wickets at an average of 16.47 and an economy rate of 3.67, making him an excellent addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 players to pick in JER vs HK Dream11 prediction team

Dom Blampied (JER): 384 points

Babar Hayat (HK): 435 points

Anthony Hawkins (JER): 370 points

Important stats for JER vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team

Aizaz Khan - 352 runs and 14 wickets in 12 games; batting average: 39.11

Nizakat Khan - 240 runs in 11 games; batting average: 21.81.

Yasim Murtaza - 14 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 17.85.

JER vs HK Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

JER vs HK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Mckechie, Kinchit Shah, Nick Greenwood, Babar Hayat, Harrinson Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Charles Perchard, Dom Blampied

Captain: Harrinson Carlyon Vice Captain: Julius Sumerauer.

JER vs HK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jake Dunford Kinchit Shah, Nick Greenwood, Babar Hayat, Harrinson Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Charles Perchard, Dom Blampied

Captain: Harrinson Carlyon Vice Captain: Aizaz Khan.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee