JER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 43

Jersey (JER) will take on Italy (ITA) in the 43rd match of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground on Saturday, August 13.

Jersey have been the team to beat in the competition, winning 10 of their 13 games to rank among the top contenders for the title. They have been well served by the likes of Harrison Carlyon and Nick Greenwood, who have been consistent throughout the tournament.

Italy, on the other hand, rely heavily on two or three players and have failed to click as a unit, losing eight of their 13 games to languish in second-last place in the points table. They'll be confident going into Saturday's game after defeating Hong Kong by four runs in a close contest.

JER vs ITA Probable Playing XI

JER XI

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

ITA XI

Justin Mosca, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Harry Manenti, Gian-Piero Meade, Gareth Berg (c), Kevin Kekulawala, Ahmed Nisar (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Hasan Ali

Match Details

Match: JER vs ITA, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 43.

Date and Time: August 13 2022, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St. Martin, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The track at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one and conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. A total of around 290 could be a challenging one on this track.

Today’s JER vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jake Dunford: Dunford did not bat in the previous game against Hong Kong. However, he has 116 runs in 13 games and is due for a big knock, so he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Nick Greenwood: Nick Greenwood is having a great season with the bat, scoring back-to-back fifties in both of his games and collecting 662 runs at an excellent average of 50.92 in 13 games to top the most runs chart. He is expected to deliver another stellar performance in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Harrison Carlyon: Harrison Carlyon is one of the best all-rounders in the competition, with his stats speaking for itself. He has amassed 509 runs at an impressive average of 46.27 and a strike rate of 80.53 while taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.64 in 12 games. He is a must-have in your JER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Elliot Miles: Elliot Miles has been outstanding with the ball so far in the competition, taking 13 wickets at an average of 30.23 and an economy rate of 4.56. And given his batting prowess, you cannot leave him out of your JER vs ITA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 players to pick in JER vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Julius Sumerauer (JER): 722 points

Harry Manenti (ITA): 468 points

Josh Lawrenson (JER): 474 points

Important stats for JER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Aizaz Khan - 455 runs and 15 wickets in 14 games; batting average: 41.36

Gian Meade - 285 runs and six wickets in 13 games; batting average: 23.75.

Gareth Kyle Berg - 32 wickets and 170 runs in 14 games; bowling average: 12.68.

JER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

JER vs ITA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jake Dunford, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Nick Greenwood, Harrinson Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Gian-Piero Meade, Gareth Berg, Dominic Blampied, Jaspreet Singh, Harry Manenti

Captain: Harrinson Carlyon Vice Captain: Gareth Berg.

JER vs ITA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jake Dunford, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Nick Greenwood, Harrinson Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Gian-Piero Meade, Gareth Berg, Dominic Blampied, Jaspreet Singh, Harry Manenti

Captain: Julius Sumerauer Vice Captain: Harrinson Carlyon.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee