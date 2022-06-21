JER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 7

Jersey and Italy (JER vs ITA) clash in the seventh match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday, June 21.

Jersey are enjoying a fine run in the tournament so far. They have won both of their first two matches. Jersey beat Uganda by 62 runs in the first match. They followed it up with a convincing 96-run win against Kenya. Jersey put up 275 on the board, batting first and bundled Kenya out for 179.

Italy, on the other hand, faced a 58-run defeat against Hong Kong in their first match. Chasing 284 for victory, they could only get to 225 and eventually fell well short of the target. Italy will be keen to bounce back in this contest.

JER vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

Italy

Nikolai Smith, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (wk), Nicholas Maiolo, Gareth Berg (c), Gian Meade, Crishan Kalugamage, Hasnat Ahmed, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando

JER vs ITA, ICC CWC League B, Match 2

Date & Time: June 21, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, Uganda.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kyambogo Oval is bowling friendly. Fast bowlers will be assisted off the surface throughout the game. Batters need to spend time in the middle and be careful while batting. The average score at this venue in this tournament so far has been 108. Teams winning the toss should bowl first.

Today’s JER vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jake Dunford is a safe pick behind the stumps. He can score some key runs coming to bat down the order. Dunford is a valuable inclusion in this contest.

Batter

Nick Greenwood is in excellent form for Jersey with the bat in this tournament. He has scored 144 runs from two matches so far with scores of 80 and 66. Greenwood has been consistent and has the ability to score runs at a healthy strike-rate as well. He is a must-pick for this contest.

All-rounder

Dominic Blampied is a fine all-rounder from Jersey. He has scored 31 runs from two matches batting down the order. Blampied has picked up six wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Uganda in the first game. He can contribute with both bat and ball and is another key pick for this match.

Bowler

Anthony Hawkins-Kay has performed well with the ball so far. He has grabbed six wickets from two matches. Hawkins picked up five wickets in the last match against Kenya and is in brilliant form with the ball. His ability to pick important wickets makes him a key inclusion in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in JER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jake Dunford (JER)

Nick Greenwood (JER)

Dominic Blampied (JER)

Jaspreet Singh (ITA)

Anthony Hawkins-Kay (JER)

Key stats for JER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Nick Greenwood: 308 runs

Anthony Hawkins-Kay: 46 runs and 6 wickets

Charles Perchard: 37 runs and 6 wickets

Harrison Carlyon: 156 runs and 1 wicket

JER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction (

ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jake Dunford, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Gian Meade, Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard, Harrison Carlyon, Crishan Kalugamage, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando

Captain: Dominic Blampied. Vice-captain: Nick Greenwood.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jake Dunford, Nick Greenwood, Gian Meade, Nikolai Smith, Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard, Julius Sumerauer, Crishan Kalugamage, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jaspreet Singh, Ben Stevens

Captain: Dominic Blampied. Vice-captain: Charles Perchard.

